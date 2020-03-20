How COVID-19 has impacted online gambling

Starting as a small health concern in China, the Coronavirus has quickly swept across the globe, infecting tens of thousands and causing disruption for millions of people. China, South Korea and Italy among others have had strong curfews and quarantines in place to prevent the spread as much as possible, keeping entire communities locked in their homes, awaiting any news on when the end of quarantine may be. Other countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and parts of Europe including France and Germany are stepping up the measures to follow as they also to reduce any risk of the virus spreading. The advice to many, stay at home where possible, work from home where possible and to avoid as much social contact as possible. With this there have also been university and school closures, causing the majority of their time at home as whole families now have nowhere to go during the day. So, the question is to ask, what do people do during the day when their school or job is closed for the time being?



Pubs, bars, and restaurants are being recommended to close for the time being to avoid any larger groups of people coming together and reduce the risk of the virus spreading, and as social events are being advised against, this means more time at home. Sporting events have been continuing as usual, however they have been continuing without any crowds or fans in attendance too, as well as disruptions to travel plans as countries close their borders and airlines have had to cancel or postpone flights. Current speculation is that this could go on for quite some time, and we are quickly becoming aware of the industry areas that are going to suffer the most, and already have suffered from this. So in which areas do we see the biggest benefit? There are some that you would fully expect to see a bit of a boon during this time and others you may not.



One of the more expected industries seeing a huge benefit are the supermarkets and shops, with people trying to prepare and have everything ready in the event of a possible quarantine, it has caused some panic buying and many supermarkets selling out of things such as bread and pasta early in the day, this also extends to online shopping and online food delivery as people are ordering more so they don’t have to leave their homes and follow instruction given to them. Constant changes in policy are happening here too, with popular delivery services adding an option to have delivery drivers leave food at the door so knocking and answering isn’t needed, just shows how fast the changes are being adopted. Along with this you also have online content consumption seeing a rise – as people have more free time, services such as YouTube and Netflix have been able to offer a reprieve to people trapped in their homes with nothing else to do but to binge watch their favourite shows.



Empty supermarket shelves in the UK following panic buying



Online gaming has also had some benefit from the current global epidemic. Certain games and platforms have shown new peak concurrent users, in part due to the school and university closures alongside work closures, this has given the audience of this market more time to play, which is expected to continue to grow as more and more people across different countries are placed into quarantine and with no end currently in sight and expectations this could go on for months, these figures may only continue to grow.



One unlikely area that we could see an increase is in, is online gambling. As people spend more time at home, with work engagements being postponed and even cancelled, finding ways to pass the time become ever more apparent. With many sportsbook markets being closed due to the lack of sporting events, online casinos could see an upsurge in players with a huge operator list available in 2020. For those who are missing out on being able to bet on their favourite football team or basketball player, mobile gaming or mobile casinos may be filling the gap left behind. Offering a little change from the cycle of bad news around the Covid-19 pandemic, some events have been doing extremely well with some managing to trend on Twitter and YouTube and stick out a little even for a small amount of time before the Covid-19 news takes over again.

With services like these being able to operate without disruption and to be available at all times of the day, there will be an ongoing stream of entertainment for those looking for it. A little good news of winning a bet, some extra money in the pocket, could help lift the spirits of those feeling tired of hearing everything else going on around them, and with that any distraction could feel like a good distraction right now. If this can continue as more and more people are advised to stay home from work is yet to be seen, but for now it seems as if this pastime is definitely booming given current circumstances.



Whatever your situation may be, whether you’re still heading to work or you’ve already been asked to stay home, we could all be in this for the long haul with current suggestions ranging from just a couple of months, all the way to suggestions it could last until the end of the year, it’s clear there’s still a lot of uncertainty around what may happen. The best bet is to follow any instruction given to keep as safe as possible and find your distraction to get through whatever your situation may be, and to hope that whatever is happening right now will slow and be over soon.

