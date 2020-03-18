Sexy Ukrainian Brides – 5 Happy Love Stories

Choosing a wife is very challenging when you don’t know what you really want. Why choose a Ukrainian wife exactly? Isn’t there someone who is really closer to you? Of course, there is. But, as the foreigners already assured, the long struggle for equal rights of men and women has led to unexpected consequences. This means that Western women not only started working like men and get as much money but also think like men, act like men, look like men. Europeans and Americans are much simpler when it comes to their appearance. Manicure, makeup, feminine dresses, and skirts – all this is only for a special occasion, not for every day. And therefore, the Ukrainian wife becomes the standard of beauty and femininity to Western men.

While Western women are fully focused on themselves and personal development, family values are still in the first place for Slavic ladies. Therefore, foreigners often rely on the fact that the Ukrainian wife will be able to create an atmosphere of family comfort, warmth, and harmony in the house. And the stories of sexy Ukrainian brides really confirm that happy marriages between grooms from Europe and Ukrainian ladies are possible.

International Marriages with Beautiful Ukrainians

Here is a selection of Ukrainians who married foreign businessmen and moved to their country.

Aleksandra Nikolayenko

Her husband, Phil Ruffin, is an American 81-year-old billionaire, the owner of a casino and an oil baron who owns shops and luxury real estate in Las Vegas and Kansas.

“Miss Ukraine” Aleksandra Nikolaenko married the billionaire Phil Ruffin at the age of 26. He is a friend and business partner of Donald Trump, who is the owner of the Miss Universe contest. In 2005 Aleksandra took part in it; it was then that the future president Trump introduced her to Ruffin. They started a love-affair.

The couple dated for four years before the wedding. Ruffin made the proposal to Aleksandra several times. He was refused due to a significant age difference. In 2008, the couple got married. The couple now has two children – son Richard, 7 years old, and 4-year-old daughter Malena.

2. Lyudmila Bikmullina

Her husband is Bill Kay, the American billionaire. They got acquainted in Hong Kong, where the girl worked as a model. Now they are raising two children – Adrian and Nicole. They live in a villa by the ocean.

3. Olga Gromova

Ukrainian designer Olga Gromova married an English businessman Simon Jackman. For the sake of his wife, he built a real English castle in the village of Khodosovka, 7 km from Kyiv. Its cost is about $8 million. Now Olga Gromova and her husband live in central London.

4. Tatyana Mishchenko

Her husband is a French millionaire, Jose Seven. Foreign language teacher Tatyana Mishchenko, 62, married the French millionaire she worked for. The woman left for France to earn money. Three months before the end of the visa, she started working for Seven family; she gave lessons to Jose’s grandson.

5. Ksenia Bugrimova

Her husband is an Indian businessman Sashik Lakmal, the owner of a travel company. Ksenia Bugrimova, director and producer of the Bachelor project, married a prince from Sri Lanka. The couple met during the filming of another season of the program. Bugrimova then had another relationship. On the second day of acquaintance, the future husband confessed his love. She laughed and offered to be friends. The friendship ended with a secret wedding by the Indian Ocean. The ceremony was held in water. According to Indian tradition, the bride put on a sari dress for the wedding. It was sewn by an exclusive order from six meters of silk and was decorated with gems and pearls.