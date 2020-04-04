Glazed-baked ham is so easy and so delicious

By Elise Bauer, Signal Contributing Writer

Choose between two different glazes, both with honey, for this glazed baked ham for Easter.

Most hams you buy at the grocery store are already fully cooked. If your ham is a partially cooked ham or an uncooked ham, it will say so on the package. Follow the cooking directions on the package to cook. The directions in this recipe are for a regular, fully-cooked ham.

Most baked ham recipes call for heating the ham to an internal temp of 140 F. But you can heat it to a lower temp, you just want it to be warm enough to eat. The higher the internal temp, the more risk there is of drying out the ham. So the guideline is 110 – 120 F, but heat it to a higher temp if you want.

Half hams are either cut from the shank end or from the butt end. The butt end may have more meat, but because of the shape of the bone at that end, is more difficult to cut. The ham pictured here is from the shank end.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Yield: Easily serves a dozen, with leftovers

Ingredients

For the ham: 1/2 Ready-to-eat, cooked ham, bone-in, shank end or butt end, about 9 to 11 pounds

For the Sweet Hot Honey Mustard Glaze: 3 tablespoons sweet hot honey mustard (or brown mustard with honey)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

About 50 cloves

For the Honey Thyme Glaze:

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme (or 2 teaspoons dry)

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Method

Let ham come close to room temp. Remove the ham from the refrigerator (still wrapped) a couple of hours before you intend to cook it so that it can get closer to room temperature. This will help it warm more evenly.

Score skin and fat (if using an unsliced ham). Place the ham, fattier side up, in a foil-lined roasting pan.

Score a diamond pattern in the fat with a sharp knife, about 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch deep, and the parallel lines about 1 1/2-inches apart. (You won’t need to do this if you’re using a spiral cut ham.)

Do not score the meat itself, just the fat and any skin. You can score the fat as deeply as to where the fat meets the meat. If you want, you can first cut off any skin that might still be on the ham, but it isn’t necessary.

If using cloves (with the Sweet Honey Mustard Glaze), you can either put them in before applying the glaze or after. They look better if applied after, but it is easier to see the lines in the ham as a guide for placement if you put them in first.

Place the cloves in the center of the diamonds to form a nice pattern around the top and sides of the ham (or along the edges of some of the precut slices if using spiral cut). Some people put the cloves in the intersection points of the scores. Do as you wish. You just want a nice pattern.

Preheat oven to 325 F.

Prepare glaze:

If using the sweet honey mustard glaze: ix the mustard with the brown sugar in a small bowl.

If using the honey thyme glaze: ix thyme in with the hot melted butter and let sit for a few minutes. In a small saucepan on high heat, let the cider vinegar reduce down from 1/4 cup to 1 tablespoon, and remove from heat. Whisk in the butter and thyme. Add the honey, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce.

Using a pastry brush, brush whichever glaze you are using over the ham. Only use about third of it (reserve the rest for later in cooking). Try to work the glaze into the scored lines.

Place ham in oven. If using a spiral cut ham, first wrap tightly in aluminum foil so that the ham doesn’t dry out while cooking.

Cook for 1 to 1 1/2 hours (check after 1 hour, will take longer if the ham is not at room temp to begin with), or about 10 minutes per pound, until the internal temperature of the ham is 110 – 120 F with a meat thermometer. (Note that the ham is already cooked when you buy it, all you are trying to do is heat it up for eating.)

If using a non-spiral cut ham, baste the ham with the glaze a couple of times during the cooking. If you check on the ham and think that the glaze is at risk of getting too browned, you can cover with a piece of foil.

When the ham has reached the desired temperature, baste again. (If using a spiral cut ham, open up the foil to expose the ham before basting.)

Regardless of which ham you’re using, place it under the broiler for few minutes to get some nice browning on the top. Take the pan out of the oven and brush the ham all over with pan juices. Cover with aluminum foil and let rest for 15 minutes before serving.

To slice a bone-in ham, cut around the bone first. Then use a long, sharp knife to slice off pieces around the bone.

Another way to slice the ham is to make first a slice on wide end to get a flat lying surface. Then stand the ham upright on the wide end and make slices down the side, working around the bone.

Remember to save the ham bone for soup! (Simply Recipes)