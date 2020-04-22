Logix donates 1,000 masks to Henry Mayo

To help frontline workers in the medical field stay safe as they continue their fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital earlier this week.

“We want to help protect our courageous healthcare workers, as they continue to provide service to the community,” President and CEO Ana Fonseca said in a statement. “Supporting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with this donation of 1,000 N95 masks is important to us. We have been working with the hospital for about 20 years and we intend to continue to contribute in the ways that can keep them safe and able to deliver the best possible care.”

This week’s donation isn’t the first time Logix has sought to give local heath care providers some help. On March 27, the company provided coffee to Henry Mayo employees.

“We appreciate the dedication Logix continues to demonstrate. Our partnership provides value to the hospital, our employees and patients. We are truly grateful for their participation in helping make our facility successful, especially during this time,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, in a statement. The community has stepped up to lend the hospital a hand since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a donation of personal protective equipment from the city of Santa Clarita and other local businesses and nonprofit organizations.