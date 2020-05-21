Hart district considers drive-by graduations

After the county recently announced some eased restrictions in regard to public events, the William S. Hart Union High School District is considering hosting drive-by graduations for the class of 2020.

According to board President Linda Storli, the district is considering a number of options in order to celebrate the graduating class, one of which was the drive-thru idea.

“We consider everything,” said Storli. “We’re going to try to do anything that’s safe.”

The idea of a drive-thru graduation stems from news stories posted earlier this month about other school districts both in California and around the country holding in-car ceremonies.

During the drive-thru events, students are given their diploma and hear their name be read, just as they would during a traditional graduation ceremony. However, they receive the diploma while still in their vehicle.

Storli said the board had not yet made a decision one way or another, but that they will need to make a decision soon because the first graduations for the district are scheduled to occur early in June.

“We do have to make up our mind within a couple weeks,” said Storli.

Storli said the district is still moving forward with the virtual graduation ceremonies, in addition to other considerations, and each virtual ceremony will have been created by the students and faculty at each individual school site.

“The production classes on each campus have really put time and effort in, and have made some amazing videos and put together some amazing virtual graduations,” said Storli. “So I don’t think we’d ever cut that out, even if we do another (kind of graduation).”

Storli said the district is still also considering the possibility of having in-person graduations later in the year for students.