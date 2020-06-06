6 Tips to Use in a Live Casino and Win Big Money

Playing in a live casino will raise your excitement levels like never before! These best live online casinos are designed by the greatest developers, to give you the enjoyment of a real casino but without leaving home.

Do you want to know more? We invite you to read the tips below so you can increase your chances of receiving profits. They are simple strategies, but if you apply them well, your player account will get bulky. Join us in this post!

1. Choose the best RTP live casino games





When playing the live casino, you have to pay close attention to the payback RTP. Keep in mind that all betting sites have the advantage of percentage. But, the great news is that there are games available on the market that in the combination of the right strategy and good luck will give you a lot of wins.

For example, blackjack online is among the games that provide the best RTP and the figure is 99.28%. Also, depending on the variant, you can change this percentage as in the case of Live Blackjack Perfect Pairs with 95.90% or 21 + 3 with 96.30%.

Now, the live baccarat with 98.94% is another of the games with good RTP. This return is higher than that of slot machines like The Dark Knigth Rises with 96.30%. Also, it is much more advantageous than American Live Roulette with 94.74%.

2. Make the most of bonuses and promotions





A strategic player will never waste free money that can be obtained with the bonuses of a live online casino. You will find out that there are thousands of betting sites online, and they all compete to attract customers.

The best way to do this is to reward players through live casino bonuses and promotions such as registration.

They are generally handsome bonuses if you are looking to double the amount of your first income. To take advantage of them, you just have to make sure that the terms and conditions of release are not too complicated.

Likewise, in a live dealer roulette casino, you can get fabulous promotions. For example, hundreds of free spins after registering, which will give you many opportunities to earn more money.

Also, you should be aware of loyalty programs. Where you permanently receive promotional offers that reward your preference for a casino. Some of these programs require you to level up to receive better live casino bonuses.

3. Learn the rules of the live casino games well





If you are starting to gamble in a casino, it is essential that you learn the rules of the games well.

As simple as all live casino games seem, they have strategies, types of bets, and rules that you should know. This is the only way to secure a victory against the live casino dealer and other players.

4. Plan your budget consciously





To win money in a live casino, you have to apply some intelligence. Imagine you have a budget of $ 60. In this case, it is not recommended that you play live roulette spins of $10. This is because you will play less and spend more, so you should look for the games with small bets.

Also, do not obsess if you do not make big profits, because you will only start to gamble compulsively. You need to go prudently and take rest periods where your mind and body will relax.

This tip will allow you to focus on your strategy and plan again, and the amount you will invest in playing responsibly.

5. Live casino providers





Sign up for sites that work with renowned live casino providers. Companies like Betsoft, , Lucky Streak, Vivo Gaming, among others, are safe. Certified vendors typically offer the best variants of the most popular live casino games.

Importantly, these companies are certified by test laboratories such as Ecogra. These labs evaluate each casino software, ensuring that these games are transparent and honest.

Therefore, your chances of receiving profits are increased. This is because the outcome of the games will depend on luck, and not on the manipulation of the casino.

6. Avoid live casinos without a license





Avoid registering at live casinos without a license. You will never be sure that these operators proceed honestly. Remember that when it comes to money, it is best to look for reliable and secure sites.

Imagine that you played and hit the house; the most logical thing is that you can withdraw your money without problems. But this is not always the case. There are houses that are unreliable and only seek to trick people. For this reason, don’t trust those ghost casinos that appear and disappear from the internet.

We are confident that these tips will help you venture into the experience of playing in a live casino.