Horse Racing Events You Need to See While on a Horse Racing Betting Website

Two months ago, the sports industry was on a rough ride as most sporting events were placed on an indefinite suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans, especially the bettors, were disappointed since most of the sports won’t settle this year, and they can’t bet on the games for a little side cash.

As the world continuously battles to contain the Coronavirus, the sports industry took a lot of effort to continue some popular sporting events. Horse racing is one of the sports that will start to settle this month through the U.S. Triple Crown Series. With this, many horse racing aficionados are delighted, although the racing field comes fanless and betting must take place online.

The Triple Crown this year is taking a special season since Belmont Stakes will start the show. It is then succeeded by the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. So, as you call the shots to gamble online in this exciting horse racing showdown, let’s understand the 2020 Triple Crown show and discover how to bet on horses to get a head start.

Belmont Stakes

Normally, the Belmont Stakes closes the Triple Crown Show. Due to the pandemic and certain regulations, the Belmont Stakes will now open the tournament instead. The Belmont Stakes will take place at Belmont Park on June 20, 2020. According to New York Racing Association (NYRA), there are 12 final contenders in the Run For The Carnations, which will saddle up in the longest dirt track.

Moving on, the twelve racehorses competing in the Belmont Stakes are colts that earned a lot of achievements in previous stakes races. Despite the threat of COVID-19 and certain rulings, you can be assured that the races are still action-packed. When playing the Belmont Stakes betting, make sure to review the racing forms of the entries to assess their overall skills and speed.

Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby will skip the launching of the Triple Crown this year as it will follow the Belmont Stakes. The race will happen on September 5, 2020, at Churchill Downs, Kentucky. There are no changes in the racing rules; however, there will be no audiences in attendance. Alternatively, bettors and fans alike can tune in online and witness the races. Also, the Derby will feature a maximum of twenty horses competing inside the racecourse.

With more competitors in attendance at the Derby, your choice of picking a winning bet is broader. You might consider gambling for a Belmont Stakes winner as they might win the Derby. On the other hand, there are also new horses that can beat the Belmont winners, so you also need to know them up close.

Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes has the shortest running-distance among the races in the Triple Crown. Instead of being the middle event of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes will close this grand event. The Preakness Stakes will take place on October 3, 2020, at Pimlico Park, still managing a fanless field.

As the Preakness Stakes closes the Triple Crown season this year, picking bets might be easier. You can consider gambling for the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Derby winners as they are more likely to build on a streak and win it all.

Betting on the Triple Crown Winner

Bob Baffert’s Justify was the latest Triple Crown holder who got the title in 2018. Last year, no horse won the title because a Kentucky Derby winner was disqualified and unable to run in succeeding races. Remember that for a horse to deserve the Triple Crown title, the horse must win the three racing games, respectively.

The odds for this year’s Triple Crown competition depends on the flow of the two races. When a Belmont Stakes winner clinches the Kentucky Derby crown, his odds to win the Preakness and Triple Crown title will surely come impressive. If this happens, make sure you take a risk in betting to win considerably if the horse made it to the finish line.

Triple Crown Bets

The Triple Crown Bets still follow the same bets with the other races mentioned above. There are two horse racing bets you can wager in the Triple Crown, the straight and exotic bets. Under the straight bets you can place wagers on:

Win – Picking the 2020 Triple Crown winner

– Picking the 2020 Triple Crown winner Place – Choosing two horses who can finish in first and second in any order

– Choosing two horses who can finish in first and second in any order Show – Naming three horses who finish in either first, second, or third.

Here are the exotic bets you can make in the upcoming Triple Crown show.

Exacta – This bet is won by choosing two horses that finish in 1st and 2nd, in the correct order.

– This bet is won by choosing two horses that finish in 1st and 2nd, in the correct order. Trifecta – This bet is won by choosing three horses that finish in 1st, 2nd, 3rd in the correct order.

– This bet is won by choosing three horses that finish in 1st, 2nd, 3rd in the correct order. Superfecta – This bet is won by correctly choosing four racehorses that finish in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, in the correct order.

Takeaway

The Triple Crown show is one of the most exciting horse racing events in the U.S. As it returns this month starting with the Belmont Stakes, horses can now saddle up and vie for this prestigious title. Make sure not to miss the Triple Crown show and gamble in the betting games to earn a quick buck.