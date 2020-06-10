Staying active during the quarantine extension

We now know that quarantine measures in LA will be extended until July. Now that a deadline has been set, and you have even more time on your hands, why not work on some neglected home repairs, test out a new hobby, or try your hand at online gaming with the NJ online casino? Around the world, individuals and communities have been getting together virtually and coming up with new, fun, and innovative ways to stay active and fight boredom during the lockdown.

As quarantine has forced us all to spend more time in our homes and apartments than usual, you may be wondering what you could do to spruce up your living space, or you might have several home repair projects on the go and not know where to start. Below are some fun and easy ways to stay active, try new hobbies, and freshen up your house.

Spring cleaning

One of the easiest ways to make your living space feel new, comfortable, and welcoming, is with a good spring clean. Now is an excellent time to pull out all of the mops and sponges and sprays and deep clean your home – including those hard to reach spots you have been avoiding for, well, years. It will make you feel better, and it will also make the house a cleaner environment for you and your family.

Aside from deep cleaning, you can bring your spring clean to the next level by learning from Marie Kondo and decluttering your living space. Studies have shown that clutter in your living and working spaces can negatively affect your emotional and mental wellbeing. Sorting through your belongings, home furnishings, and clothes and donating or recycling what you can, will free up your space and make you feel better.

Bring the outdoors in

Many of us are finding the lack of time outdoors challenging to deal with, especially as the LA summer sun intensifies. To help with this low mood, try bringing a piece of the outdoors indoors with houseplants. If you have previously killed every plant you have touched, opt for a few low maintenance cacti or succulents. If you enjoy cooking and love fresh herbs, try growing plants like rosemary and thyme on your balcony, or invest in an indoor herb planter.

Update your home furnishings

Now is the perfect time to give your home furnishings a new look – conveniently, there are a million different DIY tips and tricks online to browse through. Furniture can be given a brand-new look with just a little sanding and a new coat of varnish or paint, bottles can be turned into bohemian style candle holders, and chairs can be reupholstered with upcycled fabrics. There are so many different DIY projects from which to choose. Just browse through a site like Pinterest and find a few projects that look fun and get going!

Pull out that sewing machine

If you have used the extra time at home during quarantine to learn to sew, you might want to turn your attention to homewares. Some homewares like curtains and tablecloths are very easy to sew and can completely change the atmosphere of a room.

If you have started knitting or crocheting during quarantine, you can also try one of the hundreds of different patterns for blankets, coasters, tea cozies, pillows, baskets, and wall hangings. Your space will be given a new, refreshed look, and you will have a project to focus on and be proud of, during the next few weeks of quarantine.

Create a home gym

Many of us have missed our trips to the local gym, pool, or running track. If you have free space in your home, why not try creating a small home gym? Investing in a yoga mat, a few dumbbells or kettlebells and resistance bands will significantly broaden the kinds of exercises and workouts you can do at home, and it might boost your mood to have a separate area where you can exercise. An additional bonus is that once quarantine is finished, you can still use your home gym to exercise and stay motivated and active on those days when you do not have time or energy to hit the gym.

These are just a few simple ways to stay active while also freshening up your living space. No matter what you decide to do, remember to take care of yourself, follow California health and safety guidelines, and check-in with family, friends, and loved ones during the last few weeks of quarantine.