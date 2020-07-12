12 Tips For Responsible Gaming In The Realm Of Online Casinos

Do you want to explore how to play online casino games responsibly? Follow these simple and successful suggestions from our online gambling experts, and you will continue to navigate the lossy shoals and life-threatening reefs in the promising sea of ​​the online casinos. With these tips, you can easily and quickly create a safe route and a reliable schedule so that you can continue to anchor safely in the virtual harbors of the game providers. Because what could be more important than staying captain on your own ship?

It does not matter whether you follow online casino news and indulge in gambling in the casinos that are recommended by the experts or whether you have gone with the times and, like more and more gamblers have brought the casino into your own 4 walls or onto your mobile phone. Avoiding all kinds of most harmful behavior is the key to continued fun in bet365 and successful gaming or betting.

Pros and cons of an online casino membership

The range of table games and slots on the internet is particularly diverse. However, bingo, lottery, and more can now also be played online in many never-before-seen variants, far more than land-based casinos can ever offer. The game time is also particular, thanks to the 24-hour access to a variety of online casino games. Playing online at home also saves money on travel and food and beverage costs. And those who use the offers of mobile casinos can use the best slots strategies and play anywhere, anytime and instinctively.

But there is also the danger here. Online gaming is no longer tied to a social environment of friends, croupiers, and employees who naturally create a relationship between gambling and real life. The risk of drifting socially isolated into irresponsible and impulsive gambling is much higher.

12 tips for responsible gambling that convince:

These are our tips to play responsibly:

1. Online casinos are not an employer!

One of the most important rules right at the start, never to forget that the house always wins. Anyone who believes that they can earn an income through constant gaming, make a living through gambling or increase their savings is on the wrong track. The proportion of professional “gamblers” in the total number of players is as low as Formula 1 drivers among all races in the world. Get a delightful thrill, surprisingly win now and then or relaxes in an exciting casino game, but the money comes from your employer.

2. Make a budget for your gambling at online casinos!

Do not be tempted by the offers of the online casino bonuses by accessing your bank account to process payment quickly and easily. Separate your play money from what you need for your real life. Even professional poker players don’t wager their own money. Create your personal account for your casino and betting, at least one budget best for the whole year. Set fixed amounts every month, every week, and to be able to play carefree every time you play. If you also write down where your money is going, you can sleep best.

3. Pre-set a fixed amount for each game!

One of the safest ways to never lose control is to know precisely what you’re going for every time you use it. If you do not have to think about coin values, bet size, or tokens during the game, you play loosely; more concentrated, and still have fun when it is not going well.

4. Time is money!

Like money, time in life is also a currency. It is arguably the hardest currency in the world in terms of the end sooner or later. Who hasn’t gambled an entire weekend? Forget friends and weddings, or the apartment is not cleaned. Keep a balance between the exciting online casino world and real life, your social environment, and the other parts of your life. Set fixed days and always set a time limit for each game. Casino games are subject to chance to believe in a streak of luck, or God is the little brother of madness.

5. Trust is good; control is the real deal in online casino games!

The saying “once is not once” is a slow death. If you have made a budget for your casino adventure and set the associated time frame, then stick to it, and please be irony and play persistently. Just as gambling debts are honor debts, your own gambling rules are the ten commandments for a good and profitable relationship with your casino or betting office.

6. Lose with dignity!

Even if the money is gone, don’t give yourself up to anger or defiance. Bad losers have already lost in the gambling business anyway. If it didn’t go so well, then that’s how it is. But it was only your online casino money because you put that aside. You also had a great and exciting time with your favorite game, didn’t you? Do you find it increasingly difficult to stop after a loss? Do you want to recover everything right away? Careful, these can be signs of an early addiction to gambling.

7. What is gone is gone!

Never try to make up for previous losses through more games or higher stakes. It is not for nothing that this tip comes right after the tip to always keep your dignity. If you have your gambling under control, you don’t mind a loss. He had fun with one of the most exciting leisure activities in the world. The hunt for loss only leads to more losses.

8. Bad mood is a terrible spoiler!

Do you want to cheer up your bad mood with some roulette? Fight the depressed mood with the hope of winning at the slot? Or even forget the frustration of love when playing poker? All an idiotic idea. We want to be very clear here! This is how you set sail toward sinking. If you are not feeling well, then you have lost nothing at the gaming table or slot. In a difficult real life situation, you can only feel sorry for gambling. The attention is not fully there. If you are distracted, frustrated, or sad, then the door to impulsive game decisions is wide open. And that usually ends very tragically. The best professionals have already ruined themselves.

9. Alcohol and gambling – no thanks!

Of course, James Bond always treated himself to a martini at baccarat, why not me too? Firstly, 007 is playing with the Bank of England money, and secondly, he’s James Bond, who can. Alcohol drags your senses and obscures your perception. They are slower, sluggish, and most of the decisions made under the influence of alcohol are not particularly rational. We also like to drink, but never while playing. Or have you ever seen a professional poker game with beer or schnapps on the table? The same goes for heavy medication, marijuana, and all the other drugs. Being drunk or high in the casino is just wanting to play away after frustration, the second stupidest idea you can have while gambling.

10. Stay socially active!

A very special tip! Friends or family always come first. No matter whether it is the sports club, the schnapps round, or the chess club, make sure that your social environment is active, and that gambling is only one of several leisure activities. Who else do you want to share the joy of winning at the casino with?

11. Never debt the casino!

We’ve all been in the situation where we needed money quickly, so we borrowed it and borrowed it from the bank or pumped out a friend. It always went well; it’s not a big problem. But don’t borrow money to play or bomb-safe bet. Never and under no circumstances. Not only the particularly tragic films like to start with a messed up surefire bet, but also many real tragedies, only they don’t end in the cinema but the court. For gambling, never exceed the limits of your economic situation.

12. Our bonus tip on responsible gambling

Because your well-being is important to us, and we don’t want to lose like-minded people. Gamblers have to stick together. Especially when things are going badly, when your playing behavior is too much for you, or because of that, there are difficulties. Then you need at least a friend or trustworthy relative to talk to. Even if it is so tricky, come out of yourself and speak to it. An embarrassing situation is nothing against the endless horror that strikes you when nobody cares.