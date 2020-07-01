Saugus Union School District to discuss formal recognition of Black Lives Matter

The Saugus Union School District is set to discuss a resolution July 7 that would formalize its support for the protesters involved in the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a resolution authored by David Barlavi, board trustee for Area No. 1, which includes the West Creek, Tesoro Del Valle and Bridgeport elementary schools, the resolution declares that the lives of students, families and teachers of colors matter, and “that all Black lives matter.”

“Be it further resolved, the Saugus Union School District governing board encourages and supports the local young protesters and activists who are giving their time and efforts to keep the flame of the Black Lives Matter movement shining brightly in the Santa Clarita Valley,” the resolution adds.

The resolution, according to Barlavi, is to recognize the historical significance of what’s happening around the country.

“Every institution should, at the very least, pass a resolution like this to not only support for the movement, but especially for a school district to support the very students who are out there fighting for this important cause,” said Barlavi.

Barlavi said the resolution can help support those who see what’s going on in the world and feel safer when going to school or going to work.

“I think it is very valuable to people, but it’s not just about people of color, you know?” said Barlavi. “When we fight for anyone’s civil rights, and win, the whole of society improves; fighting for justice isn’t just for the individuals that you’re fighting for, we’re fighting for the whole of society to make it better overall.”

SUSD is the only Santa Clarita Valley school district to take up such a resolution, amid districts preparing for massive changes on and off campus regarding instruction in the fall due to officials’ efforts to match Public Health orders with parent concerns about COVID-19. Barlavi said the board is capable of multitasking with respect to the challenges ahead.

“I’m probably doing 17 things at a time, with work and personal life and the school board and everything,” said Barlavi. “This is the least we could do; this is not time-consuming.”

Barlavi said the resolution is a statement of support for both the protesters involved in the Black Lives Matter movement and for the statement “Black lives matter.” Barlavi said to an extent people could support the statement of “Black lives matter” without supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, but that the movement itself is a culmination of decades of “activism, hard work to bring ideas of proper and comprehensive criminal justice reform.”

“Maybe someone who’s doing that maybe disagrees with certain aspects of the movement, like for example let’s say defunding police departments,” said Barlavi. “I think if you sit down with someone and talk with them, have a discussion about the details on the ins and outs of their thinking, I’m sure there’s a way to do that.”

“But I don’t agree with 100% of every movement I’ve been involved in, certainly,” said Barlavi. “But that doesn’t mean just because you’re a 90% supporter, you fall all the way down to zero — it doesn’t get rounded down.”

The board is set to discuss the resolution at its next virtual board meeting.