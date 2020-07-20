Why Are Buffalo Slots So Popular?

Buffalo slots have turned out to be a present-day casino landmark. Shout its name anywhere, and the casino fans will immediately know what you are talking about. It is not just the sound but the entire gameplay. The features are going to keep anyone glued to the screen for several hours. Every session seems to be unforgettable.

The land-based game has inspired Aristocrat to develop an online version. This plays out on 5 reels and 10 paylines. Many of the online gaming software developers have come out with their own internet version, but none had been as successful as the original version. You will come across many sequels and theme-based games over the internet.

What Are the Top Features of a Buffalo Slot?

The idea of introducing this brick-and-mortar title into the online world is to give it a fresh and new look while maintaining everything close to the original. The symbols that feature in this title are Pumas, Eagles, Wolves, Elks and Raging Buffalos. Usually, it is laid out on an American prairie that is overlooked by sunset. This makes the online game pop out.

You do not have to look far and wide to know that it is the most well-known slot machine that is available online.

Reasons That Make Buffalo Slots So Popular

There are various advantages of playing buffalo slots. As a matter of fact, it is the top choice for many punters. Let us take a quick look at some of the advantages that these titles offer to the punters.

Higher RTP in comparison to the brick-and-mortar version

The land-based version of the game comes with a lower Return to Player percentage. This is taking into consideration the fact that land-based casinos make many deductions from the bet money to cater to the maintenance of the gambling parlour. The online version comes with a Return to Player percentage of 94.85%. This is way above the land-based one. Hence, you have better chances of winning.

Great winning opportunities with the Buffalo slot

The title offers the punters with plenty of winning opportunities in the main game, as well as the bonus features. The Buffalo icon is the prime symbol and can provide you with abundant wins. It is the most stacked icon and the one that provides combinations of large wins. Thus, it comes with great winning opportunities.

Extra spins and cash multiplier

In case you are able to match 3 or more scatter icons in the game, you will be able to win 27x multiplier. Remember, you also have the opportunity to win Free Spins to extend the bonus round you have triggered already. Now, you might be getting a clue as to why this free slot is so popular among punters.

Money-stacked bonus feature

There are many people who have posted videos sharing their winning experience by succeeding in the title’s bonus round. In order to trigger the bonus round, you will have to collect a minimum of 3 or more gold coins in the base game. The bonus round is going to offer 20 spins, which is not seen in the regular play. If you are able to land 2 gold coins during the free spins feature, the session is going to be extended by 5 free spins. During this feature, the sunset wild can also prove to be helpful. It will help in multiplying your bet if you line them on reel 2, 3, and 4.

Straightforward gameplay

In case you are an avid slot player, the first thing you are going to notice when you launch the title is that it does not have any specific paylines. Thus, the icons need not appear in a certain way on the reels to provide you with wins. This can be an excellent advantage for the punters. In fact, new punters will not have any trouble understanding how the title functions. They do not have to spend much time to learn the winning combinations.

Can be gambled on all devices

Another great thing about the title is you will be able to play it across all devices. The modern-day online slot is made mobile compatible. Hence, you will be able to access it on the go. You can open it on your mobile device that runs on Android or iOS provided you have an active internet connection. Moreover, you do not even have to download it, as you will be able to open it directly on the web browser.

Buffalo slot machines are popular among the gamblers and casinos that are found almost anywhere in Vegas. It is available in the hotel lobbies and also the slot floors. However, if you cannot travel to Vegas, you are going to find the online version on various gambling sites.

It is a title with ample winning opportunities. Thus, you will have to invest a lot if you have to play the maximum bet. No doubt, Buffalo is one of the greatest titles out there. The big payout amount has been coupled with great graphics and sound. This surely has a hand in increasing its popularity. The title has cut a niche for itself in the last few years just as Mega Moolah, Starburst, or Hall of Gods.

Whether you are in Australia, the UK, or the USA, you can easily access the game. The title is sure to overwhelm you with the winning opportunities it provides.