3 Hacks to Increase Inbound Marketing Leads Today

Using both inbound marketing and outbound marketing to generate leads is the best way to get out in front of the most people. While it might have been fine to run a TV ad and sit back and wait for calls in the past—those days are gone.

Understanding inbound marketing strategy and inbound vs. outbound marketing can help you beef up your marketing efforts, so you can grow your business.

What Is Inbound Marketing?

Inbound marketing is marketing to people when they are looking for products and information. You might offer information to these potential clients long before they’re ready to buy. The goal is to create a relationship and make them want to buy from you or use your services when the time comes.

Now let’s look at these hacks that can help you get more leads.

Boost Your Content Marketing Efforts

Most people fall short in what they need to do to truly create a successful campaign using content marketing. It’s important to look at how much content you have and how much content you’re creating and expecting to get results.

If you do have plenty of content to get people’s attention and provide value, do you have offers throughout that content to allow people to contact you or take the next step in the process?

Let’s say you’re an attorney—when you want to find quality legal leads, you have to be strategic about your content marketing. Just putting content out there is not going to give you the results you want.

Optimize Key Landing Pages

It doesn’t matter how many people are coming to your website if none of them convert. To get more leads through your website, you need to get the visitors that come to your site to enter their information.

Optimizing landing pages that are already getting traffic is one of the quickest ways to start seeing great results.

Make sure your landing pages are laser-focused, so people don’t get distracted when they come on your site. If you aren’t sure what else you can do to optimize your pages, it will likely pay off to hire an expert to increase your conversion rates.

Create Irresistible Bottom of Funnel Offers

You likely have a bottom of the funnel offer that you think is amazing. The only problem is that your potential clients don’t understand why it’s valuable to them.

Make sure your bottom of the funnel offer is clear. Write your copy in a way that shows the value of what your product or service will do for them.

Maximize Your Inbound Marketing Efforts

With the above tips to help you get more leads through inbound marketing, there’s no limit to your success. Using these strategies, you can keep a steady stream of leads coming into your business, so you can focus on what matters most like taking care of your clients.

