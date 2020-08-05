5 Amazing Mediterranean Cruise Ports You Need to Stop At

Are you wanting to get away?

With COVID-19 restrictions entering their eighth month, it’s understandable that you’re fantasizing about your dream vacation. But just because there are restrictions doesn’t mean you have to stop planning!

In fact, we’ve made it easier for you: below, you’ll find 5 Mediterranean cruise ports you absolutely must visit on your next jaunt around the world.

Read on to learn more!

1. Athens

Even though most people think of ancient Greece when they hear Athens, the Greek capital is actually a thriving, modern-day cruise port!

It’s a very worthwhile one at that. History buffs will love visiting the Parthenon and other historical attractions.

Others will enjoy getting to wander around Plaka Quarter, near the Acropolis. At Plaka Quarter, you can peruse adorable shops and eat at wonderful restaurants.

2. Dubrovnik

Although it’s not the first city most think of when they imagine a Mediterranean cruise, Dubrovnik is still a glittering gem. Its position along the Adriatic Sea gives it expansive views of the water.

In addition, it has maintained a lot of its old European charm, with steep walls still surrounding the city. Inside, you will find delicious Croatian wine, and you’ll feel like you’re walking the streets of King’s Landing.

After all, this is where Game of Thrones shot much of the show.

3. Rome

Of course, no tour of the Mediterranean would be complete without Rome! This city is a bustling mixture of both old and new, making it perfect for every cruise-goer.

Among the many sites to see are the Pantheon and the Colosseum, remnants of ancient Roman life.

Vatican City, while technically its own metropolis, is also nearby. As a result, tourists can see famous sites, such as the Sistine Chapel.

4. Santorini

If you’re looking to visit a scenic, relaxing port city when you go on a European cruise this year, look no further than Santorini.

This charming Greek island has at all: pristine white buildings, colorful cliffs, wonderful beaches, and sparkling water. You can also watch its unrivaled sunsets with a glass of beautiful Santorini wine.

The island is also perfectly walkable. There’s no vehicle needed, making it one of the best Mediterranean cruise ports for just absorbing the experience.

Even if you’re not the outdoors type, Santorini has something for you: the Museum of Prehistoric Thera. The museum displays a choice collection of ancient artifacts found in excavations around Santorini, telling the history of this unique little island.

5. Venice

Threaded with canals instead of roads, Venice is the perfect location for taking in Italian culture and a truly unique city.

While in Venice, you can visit St. Mark’s Basilica, one of the most well-renowned Italian Byzantine structures. The Basilica is located in the Piazza San Marco, another famed location.

You can also take a gondola ride!

Ready to Plan Your Trip to Mediterranean Cruise Ports?

TripHobo is ready to help!

No matter which Mediterranean cruise ports you wish to visit, we plan your best trip yet! Check us out today!