A Look at Some of the Most Popular Casino Games of 2020

The year 2020 has so far, been like any other year in recent history. It has been the year where the world was turned upside, and what was once normal is now far from the norm. The Covid-19 pandemic was unprecedented in how it affected people all over the world. From lockdowns to wearing masks when out in public and maintaining social distancing, 2020 has been a year of change and one that has changed so much for so many people.

It was also the year in which the casinos of Las Vegas closed – something that had never been done before. Even though some of the restrictions in Nevada were recently lifted, and a number of casinos were able to reopen but with strict rules and regulations in place relating to Covid-19 and social distancing, a number of casinos have remained closed and are not expected to reopen until 2011 at the earliest.

Online gambling though has provided many people globally with an alternative way to gamble. Social distancing rules are not something you need to worry about if you are planning on playing a few hours of poker at your favorite online casino.

What have been the most popular games so far this year

The rise in the number of people signing up and playing at online casinos has meant that more people are enjoying games they may not have played before. Though there are some staples games in what make up the most popular, for some, the lockdown has provided them with the opportunity to try out some new games.

Poker

This is, and always will be, one of the most popular games for players in online casinos, as well as real ones. There are a number of variations of poker, each with their own rules and dedicated following. Up until about 10 years ago, the undisputed king of poker was Seven-Card stud, which attracted players from all over the world to compete in casinos with other players.

However, the rise in online gambling, as well as exposure in the media and television has led to the version known as Texas Hold’em Poker knocking Seven-card stud off its perch. Texas Hold’em is a relatively easy game to play, and as such, has created quite a following around the world. It’s easily the most popular form of poker being played at a casino online.

Roulette

This is always a popular choice with players, and has always been in the top of popular casinos games. Roulette has a few varieties and you can play it with a single wheel or multiple. The odds with roulette are usually generous and if you play with a consistent strategy, you have a good chance of winning.

Depending on the bets that you make, you could have a close to 50% chance of winning a game. Though there are slight differences between the American and European versions of roulette, both of them are very simple to learn, and they are a great game to play for newcomers to the world of online casinos and gambling.

Blackjack

This is another card game that is very popular with casinos, and one that is incredibly easy to pick up. The rules are very simple – you have to hold a hand better than that of the dealer without going over 21. If you go over you bust. If you have 21 or lower (but not lower than 16) – you have a chance to win.

There are a number of strategies that you should learn, which best explain when is the best time to take a hit, stick or fold. If you follow these basic strategies, you have a good chance of winning, as blackjack is one game where the house edge is relatively small when compared to some of the other games.

Slots

These are another firm favorite with visitors to casinos, and are a lot of fun to play. The great thing with slots is that it relies mainly on luck, and there isn’t much skill involved with playing, which is something that makes them very attractive to people who haven’t gambled much before.

Some slot machines will have extra features and bonuses, so it’s worth spending a little time when playing to learn about this, as it could be a factor in whether you end up winning or losing.

Actual physical casinos have been hit hard during the pandemic of 2020, but their online casinos have been very busy with a large increase in the number of people signing up and enjoying playing online. They are convenient, safe and offer you the chance to play from the comfort of your own home.