Deputies respond to possible gunshot victim

Sheriff's deputies respond to the scene of a possible gunshot victim near Sunrose Place and Snow Drop Court in Canyon Country on Friday evening. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible gunshot victim in Canyon Country on Friday evening, according to law enforcement officials. 

Deputies responded to initial reports of a person with a gun near Sunrose Place and Snow Drop Court just before 5:45 p.m., Sgt. Dmitry Barkon confirmed. 

Shortly after, deputies updated their response to an assault with a deadly weapon and with possibly a gunshot victim. 

“(Deputies) are still determining whether they need to make entry or set up containment,” he said. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene in response. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS