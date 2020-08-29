Deputies respond to possible gunshot victim

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible gunshot victim in Canyon Country on Friday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies responded to initial reports of a person with a gun near Sunrose Place and Snow Drop Court just before 5:45 p.m., Sgt. Dmitry Barkon confirmed.

Shortly after, deputies updated their response to an assault with a deadly weapon and with possibly a gunshot victim.

“(Deputies) are still determining whether they need to make entry or set up containment,” he said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene in response.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.