How To Play Bingo Guide

The game of bingo as we know it has been around for the best part of a century and it has been steadily increasing in popularity in the UK ever since (and by extension, the US). Now, it could be argued that online bingo has become more popular than traditional bingo which is played at venues such as bingo halls, though it is still an easy game to learn. Let’s take a look at how to play bingo and its main varieties.

The aim of Bingo

Typically, you will find that the ultimate objective in a bingo game is to tick off all of the numbers. In a bingo venue, you will have a caller who calls these out and you have to tick these off on your ticket manually, whereas online the website does this automatically, which is one of the benefits of playing at a bingo site.

90 Ball Bingo

Easily the most recognised and most played bingo game, especially in the UK. This game is where players receive a ticket that is a 3×5 grid which has 15 numbers on it, ranging from 1-90. You will traditionally receive prizes for getting one line, two lines, and then the ultimate prize for three lines, which is known as a ‘full house’.

80 Ball Bingo

The 80 ball bingo game is often harder to find, however, there are still sites out there that you can find which are offering these games. Each ticket that you get in 80 ball bingo, has 16 squares and each column is a different colour. The format varies somewhat to 90 ball bingo, because, despite having to tick off every number on your ticket, you can also win prizes for lines that go horizontally, vertically, and diagonally, which makes it more interesting for the players.

75 Ball Bingo

You will find that this version of bingo is particularly popular in the US and the ticket that you will receive is in the form of a 5×5 grid, with numbers that range from one to 75. The aim of the game is to tick off all of the numbers on the grid, though the key difference, is that each column is named a different letter that spells out the word ‘B-I-N-G-O’.

30 Ball Bingo

In this game, which is fast becoming very popular, every player gets a ticket that is a 3×3 grid which has numbers ranging from on to 30 on it. The key difference for this game, is that the nature of it is fast and it is known by some people as ‘speed bingo’. While you will get a prize for ticking off all nine numbers, you can sometimes (depending on the site), get prizes for one or two lines. For more information about how to play bingo, this beginners guide from bingosites.net is also worth reading.