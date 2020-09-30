Molestation suspect back in custody

A man arrested and held in lieu of $1 million bail on suspicion of gratifying himself sexually in front of a group of teen girls in Newhall is apparently back in state custody, but Sheriff’s Department officials declined to release any information this week on his pending case.

Cory Lee Canino, 47, was arrested Sept. 23 by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Chestnut Street last week regarding a call for service that alleged “a male adult was staring at female juveniles.”

Deputies responded and, during the course of their investigation, the victims alleged that Canino was masturbating in public while staring at them. Deputies also reported that Canino appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, citing the field report from deputies at the scene.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online indicate Canino was remanded to state custody Sept. 23.

When contacted regarding the status of pending charges against Canino, officials with the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation said Sheriff’s Department officials asked CDCR not to release any information due to the case being part of an active investigation.

Los Angeles County Superior Court records available online show Canino has 40 separate case filings against him, and a spokesman with the District Attorney’s Office confirmed Canino pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of burglary, as part of a plea deal for which he was to serve 10 years.

An official with the Department of Adult Parole Operations confirmed Tuesday that Canino was released May 31, 2019, after serving approximately 29 months in a state medical facility at Vacaville.

Prosecutors said, as of Tuesday, a new case had not yet been filed regarding last week’s allegation.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate Canino is due back in court in January 2021.