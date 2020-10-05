5 Tips for Improving Gameplay on Mac

As any Mac user will attest, in spite of their speed and efficiency for work, Macs leave a little to be desired when it comes to serious gaming. With so much geared towards Windows, it’s not difficult to feel somewhat left out by developers, and to worry that you will have to invest in a separate PC for gaming.

The good news is, there are plenty of things you can do to improve your experience on Mac. Read more below for our top 5 tips and tricks if you are losing patience with long loading screens, latency, and grainy graphics.

Find Games Optimised for Players

Not all games are created equal, and some are much better designed for a high quality gaming experience than others. As with any platform, achieving strong gameplay on Mac begins with sourcing games that have been perfected with the player in mind.

Look for resources that take the hassle out of finding the highest quality games on offer. Take, for example, online casino – with so many available, it is no wonder that gamers sometimes find it hard to sort the very best from those that will be slow or lower in quality. In this case, DogSlots library is the most comprehensive resource for casino players seeking smooth, first-rate gameplay.

Make Space

A cluttered hard drive will inevitably slow down any big processes your Mac needs to complete, and with so many applications and programmes running behind the scenes, it can be difficult to know exactly what is interfering with your gaming experience, slowing it down, and turning it into a frustrating few hours for you.

There are plenty of quick, easy and convenient ways for you to create space on your Mac – give it a go, and see how it speeds up your gameplay.

Add Additional RAM

RAM, or Random-Access Memory, is vital to creating a smooth gaming experience. Learning how to check whether your Mac requires more RAM is simple and straightforward, although some newer Macs are much more difficult to upgrade than others. Take a look at this guide to increasing RAM on your Mac, to find out whether it is worthwhile for you.

Invest in Better Gaming Equipment

Creating a good gaming setup is an excellent way of improving your gaming experience. From investing in a better gaming mouse to ensuring that you are able to sit comfortably at the screen, breathing new life into your setup is one of the best ways to ensure that you are getting the most out of your time at the keyboard.

Apple’s standard ‘Magic Mouse’, while useful for work and browsing the web, is not designed to accommodate all the stress and strain gaming places on it. A dedicated gaming mouse will make the entire experience much more geared towards fast and effective gameplay – a must for any dedicated gamer.

Consider Running Windows

If you are still struggling to achieve that perfect gaming experience, then it is possible to download and run Windows on your Mac instead. The vast majority of games have already been designed with Windows in mind, which means that ditching OS X (at least for gaming) will take much of the guesswork out of adjusting your controls to suit each game.

Doing this will make it much easier for you to switch between games, and to feel more freedom when browsing the online stores for new titles.

Mac users don’t need to despair when it comes to playing their favourite titles. Follow these tips and tricks, and you should see plenty of improvement to your gameplay.