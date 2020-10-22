Gamification, Fitness & the Future of Online Casinos

The prevalence of gamification within our society has been steadily increasing over the past decade and this trend appears to be showing no signs of slowing. While it is not a surprise that gamification has been embraced by a large number of businesses, it is surprising just how many different industries have found ways to introduce it so quickly.



What is Gamification?



Gamification is the application of game mechanics or dynamics in a non-game context. One of the contexts in which gamification is now at the heart of, is enterprises, with a growing number of businesses using gamification to engage both the public and their own workers.



If gamification feels like a new term to you or something you are unaware of, trust us, this is not the case. Even if you are unfamiliar with the term itself, the odds are that you have encountered it. Gamification can engage people using a variety of methods, including incentives, leader boards, rewards programs, badges, ranking systems and/or freebies. In recent years, we have witnessed gamification be introduced to almost every industry and sector imaginable. We see it in education, fitness, training & loyalty programs, and even the US army has made use of the concept.



The question many people have upon learning this… why?, why gamification? Well, the answer is simple, because it works.

Why Does Gamification Work?

Gamification works because it appeals to several innate desires in humans. It encourages socializing and self-expression, it rewards us when we do well and, speaks to our naturally competitive nature.

In addition, although it may seem simplistic, it makes potentially mundane tasks fun, and makes fun tasks even more engaging than they were. So, let’s take a look at two of the best uses of gamification…



iGaming

iGaming allows you to place a bet on the outcome of an event or online game. The online casino industry is one which has taken full advantage of both the rise of the internet and gamification. For many, the meeting of online casinos and gamification represented the merging of two of their favourite pastimes.

The added thrills that the addition of a game element naturally brings, in combination with earning rewards, including free spins, proved to be a win-win situation for both online casinos and their potential players. It is no surprise so many online casinos, including Caxino, offer a wide selection of iGaming options. Simply put, when it comes to iGaming, the future is already here!



Fitness



One of the best examples of gamification promoting fitness comes from Sweden. In order to encourage commuters to take the stairs instead of the escalators, designers turned the steps into the keys of a fully functional piano that would play the corresponding note when someone stepped on it.



It was shown that 66% more people chose to use the stairs over the escalator once the piano staircase was installed. There were even examples of individuals walking up and down the stairs repeatedly or moving back and forth in an attempt to create a melody. This is a fantastic example of how gamification can utilise the power of play in order to motivate people to stay active. It is this exact line of thinking and technique that is used in the world’s most commonly used fitness apps and step counters. The introduction of gamification to the world of fitness has completely transformed the entire industry in a matter of years. It has changed how people work out, when people work out and even how they think about working out.



Gamification is here to stay.

