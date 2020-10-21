How to Play in Online Casinos for Free

You have probably seen hundreds of online casino ads during the last year. Despite gambling being prohibited in many countries, the industry is only growing. But many people are still afraid of online casinos because they do not want to lose their money. But what if we tell you that it is entirely possible to play using online platforms for free? That’s right. Read on to find out how to use all the gambling offers to your advantage.

Save Your Money — Use Casino Bonuses

As indicated in the title, the easiest way to preserve your money and enjoy gambling for free is bonuses. Since the competition level among online casinos is so high, it is relatively easy to find a platform with a beneficial welcome bonus. Companies use this strategy to attract new players, while you can use it to play free slots and other games. However, make sure that the platform operates legally and has a positive reputation.

There are several types of bonuses modern online casino use:

1. Sign-up Bonus

It is the most common offer in the current market. It is usually credited to new customers who have just joined the platform and want to understand its principles. The best casinos have no-deposit bonuses, which means that right after the registration, you will be given free spins to try out several games.

Naturally, we recommend this type of bonus as you are not risking anything. Even if you didn’t like the game or the platform, you can easily switch to the next one. It also gives you the freedom of not worrying about losing your money.

2. Loyalty Program Bonus

Another type of online casino bonus is a loyalty program. It is designed to maintain clients after they came for a sign-up offer. For instance, you have tried several different platforms and chosen the best one. Your current task is to find a way to play for free. You can easily do that via the casino’s loyalty program.

It is a standard practice for online gambling websites to double your initial investment. If you deposited 100 USD, you will get an additional 100 USD for free. And that usually works for the first deposits. For example, the company will give you 50% of your second deposit, 25% – third deposit, 50% again for the fourth, and 100% for the fifth deposit.

Why do companies do that? Well, they want you to make at least several deposits that is why the percentage increases by the end. If the platform is trustworthy and legal, there is no reason to lose this opportunity. Your motto should be: why to pay more if I can pay less and even play slots for free!