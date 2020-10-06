Slots in Top Payout Casinos – Can You Win Easily?

Every second casino player comes to a casino to grab easy money and become rich. It is difficult to find gamblers who are looking for a fun game only. That’s why when evaluating the potential profitability of slot machines, online casino players often go to the section with payout coefficients to get acquainted with the list of winning opportunities and the corresponding multipliers. Each slot has an individual set of winning combinations and payout rates, and the one must know them well in order to land a massive win.

There is a category of slots with extremely high multipliers. They generate a lot of controversy among gamblers: some consider this a great opportunity at best payout casinos, while others believe that it is just a bluff. Who to trust, and how to determine your winning odds? Let us get all this straightened out.

Are You Ready for the Win?

It is definitely impossible to answer the question of whether slots with high payout rates are good or bad. The fact is that there are two sides of the medal. First of all, slot machines with high odds tend to give out more substantial rewards to players who manage to make a winning combo. That is, other things being equal, a slot machine with higher odds will provide the player with more income than a slot with less impressive multipliers.

At the same time, the game profitability depends not only on the value of the payout coefficients but also on the probability of coincidence of symbols on the lines, which is accompanied by many factors. For example, the number of symbols is important; it ideally should be about 10-12. It is also important how many lines the game is played on, that is, how many lines provided in the slot are used for bets. These and other factors together determine the chances of winning and the regularity of the winning combinations.

The thing to be aware of when you play slot machines with high odds is that they can be quite difficult to win. If the slot machine has a particularly high maximum multiplier, then the probability of winning the largest prize is close to zero. This means that a single player has very little chance of winning a really large sum of money. Slots with high maximum odds belong to the category of slot machines with high variance, which is represented in the popular majority of popular online casinos. This is mainly due to the fact that such slots provide a low probability of large wins. Top-hits do happen, but these are rare cases. Therefore, most players prefer slots with less significant but more frequent payouts.

How to Determine Your Winning Chances?

There are a couple of things that will help you adequately evaluate your winning odds at top payout casinos:

RTP coefficient;

Indicator of win frequency in this particular slot;

Jackpot amounts;

Number of reels;

Number of pay lines;

The date when a jackpot has been won the last time.

If you want to boost your winning odds, we strongly recommend that you play the game in a demo mode and start making real-money investments as you feel 100% confident in spinning the reels.