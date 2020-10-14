What the Pandemic Did to the Gambling Industry

Mere months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it became abundantly clear that things were different. People became more aware of their hygiene habits than ever before and businesses struggled to stay afloat. While some industries have remained strong over the last several months, others have taken a big hit. Was the gambling industry one of the lucky ones?

The pandemic has affected over 100 countries worldwide. The gambling industry, one that is significant in markets across the world, has been severely impacted as efforts to contain the virus were put in place. Land-based casinos closed their doors and millions of avid gamblers turned to online casinos for gambling services.

Online casinos aren’t new; they’ve been around for decades. But many gamblers, unaware of the opportunities at their fingertips, were left scrambling to get their gambling fix when their go-to land-based casinos closed. Even those who knew about the existence of online casinos, hesitated to try them out. With questions like “Can I really win money in an online casino?” to “What slots pay real money?” there were many questions and concerns about taking their hobby online. It was an almost entirely foreign concept to many, which initially took a toll on the gambling industry as a whole.

Months later, the gambling industry has begun to grow. This has a lot to do with the millions of people who are forced or encouraged to quarantine in their homes, with nothing more than an internet connection to entertain them and provide a bit of solace during uncertain times.

Still, betting opportunities were more limited during the pandemic, particularly sports betting. With sporting events cancelled, gamblers began looking for other opportunities to bet their money and try their luck in an online forum. Fortunately, online casinos offer plenty of wagering opportunities. This gives both experienced gamblers and beginners a way to remain entertained while they’re stuck at home.

Online Gambling During the Pandemic

The first online gambling site was launched in 1996, but it took a few years for people to get comfortable with managing their money online. By 2000, online security had vastly improved, even more so in the years since, making online gambling safer than ever.

Even before the start of the worldwide pandemic, online casinos were a popular attraction. But it wasn’t until 2020 that online casinos began to take precedence over their land-based counterparts. Now, states and countries have witnessed just how much of an impact online casinos have when it comes to gambling revenues, and many online casinos have taken notice.

With an influx of new customers around the world, the online casino market has become saturated with people interested in online gambling. Each online casino, in an effort to get as many new customers as possible, has put greater effort into their marketing schemes. The more clients the casino can attract, the greater their revenue. And revenue is especially important during a pandemic. But what does this mean for you?

In most cases, this desire to bring in new customers serves to benefit you. Many online casinos began offering even more generous sign-up bonuses and match deposits to stand out among their competitors. Other online casinos increase their jackpot prices or decrease their initial deposit requirement. Promotions like these are common and are mutually beneficial because they get online casinos the customers they are looking for, and the players get to enjoy spending less while potentially earning more.

A quick internet search will provide you with countless online casinos ready and willing to sign you up as their newest, and particularly coveted customer. Rather than signing up for an account with the first online casino you come across, consider comparing popular and top-rated online casinos. By looking at a page that lists the best pokie sites for Aussies or the highest-rated online gambling sites for Americans, you’re far more likely to have an enjoyable online gambling experience. You will also have a significantly better chance of finding an online casino that will reward you for becoming a customer during times when they are practically desperate for more revenue.

As the pandemic continues and even after, the gambling industry is expected to grow. The convenience of online gambling and the myriad of opportunities available to enjoy poker, slots, sports betting, and more, all from the comfort of your own home, is a trend that shows no sign of slowing down. It’s the positive experiences that keep the gambling industry alive so that it can continue to provide much-needed entertainment for those who need it most.