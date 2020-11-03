3 Potential First Round Picks By The Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to always be on the cusp of contending, but then something terrible happens. It was once Joel Embiid facing a nagging injury. Then this year, it was Ben Simmons going down before the playoffs. That eventually cost Brett Brown his coaching job and now the 76ers sit in a critical offseason trying to figure out if this team is really a contender.

The 76ers brought in a great replacement in Doc Rivers, who will be working with standout President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. The team owns the No. 21 overall pick in the first round and could bolster the team’s bench to get the team back into postseason contention. With the draft just a week away, the team could be looking at these three possibilities.

Nico Mannion-Arizona

The reason being is that he has worked out with the 76ers and provides exactly what the team needs coming off the bench. When Simmons went down with an injury, the team didn't have a true guard that could handle the ball. That's where Mannion comes into play.

Last year, Mannion earned All-Pac-12 Second Team and All-Freshman Team after posting 14.0 points and 5.3 assists per game. He led Arizona to a Wooden Legacy team title where he was named the tournament’s MVP. Mannion could serve as a backup guard as he transitioned to the NBA, where he could see significant minutes right out the gate.

Tyrell Terry-Stanford



Terry is another guard combo that could be available in the later part of the first round. Media reports suggest that Terry is very well liked by the 76ers. Terry brings an element of rebounding to him though which makes him appealing. On his best nights, the nation saw Terry lead Stanford past Oklahoma 73-54 with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. He earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors two times last year.

By the end of the season, Terry was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, and All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 40.8% from three-point range. If Terry falls to No. 21, he is a must-grab.

Leandro Bolmaro-Argentina

Bolmaro has played professional basketball since he was 16 years old. He played in the top basketball league in Argentina before moving to FC Barcelona in Spain. He began to show promise the following season with averages of 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Last year, Bolmaro competed on the senior team for FC Barcelona, which is the highest level Spanish team, and the EuroLeague. He averaged 14.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

What makes Bolmaro appealing is that he is a 6-foot-7 big man that shot over 30% from three-point range. He entered his name in the NBA Draft despite signing a three-year extension with Barcelona in 2023. The 19-year has similar comparisons to former Chicago Bull Nikola Mirotic, who he has played alongside with in the EuroLeague.