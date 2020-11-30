How to Win Millions Online

Digital casinos attract players with promises of huge wins. Many people are skeptical about these offers, as a scam is so widespread. In reality, there is a way to get millions. It is known as progressive jackpots. Here is how these systems work.

Today, these games can give any casino a competitive edge. Microgaming, the creator of Mega Vault Millionaire, revolutionized the way slots operate. Today, the highest prize is always a seven- or an eight-digit amount. Moreover, it is perfectly legit.

How These Prize Pools Work

The term ‘progressive; describes the way such jackpots grow. One game may be offered by hundreds of casinos. A fraction of every real-money bet across the network goes towards the prize pool. Its initial size varies. For example, Mega Moolah and its variations have four jackpots. Their initial sizes are $10, $100, $10,000, and $1,000,000.

What the Games Look Like

These are sets of five reels, each with a special theme. For example, symbols in Mega Moolah look like safari animals. Mega Vault Millionaire is, as the name suggests, about breaking a bank vault with a fortune. Atlantean Treasures, the third variation, is an underwater quest with mermaids and other cute characters.

All three games were created by the same gambling software company (Microgaming). Popular casinos allow players to access them from any computer or mobile device. In theory, you can hit the biggest jackpot on your next commute, or while standing in line at a grocery store. Access is unlimited.

What Determines the Odds

When you play blackjack in a land-based casino, the cards are dealt by the croupier. Slots and online slots operate in a very different manner. The outcome is decided by a special engine called RNG (random number generator). Reputable providers have their RNGs audited on a regular basis to ensure fairness.

Slots are not strategic games, so you cannot enhance the odds with your skills. After all, players only spin the reels. What can help them, however, is playing frequently. The more spins are used across the network – the higher the chances of triggering the bonus round, which is the gateway to big jackpots.

How to Play for Free

Many casinos link progressive jackpots to their welcome offers. You may get free spins or bonuses that may be spent in the game. The website may reward deposits with match bonuses. For example, a player may transfer $200 and get $200 extra for free.

It does not matter whether you play for real or bonus money – the jackpot may still be triggered. The catch is the playthrough requirements. You will need to wager the bonus an X number of times according to the conditions. For instance, a 20* wagering requirement means the bonus must be used for bets 20 times.

The Bottom Line

Progressive games are developed by trusted software providers with a stellar track record. Their prizes are impressive but realistic, as they grow with every wager across a network of casinos.