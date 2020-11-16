Santa Clarita’s Filming Locations You will Definitely Recognize

Who skips Piazza di Spagna when in Rome? Hardly anyone does. Moreover, if you go there and ask people on the stairs why they chose to see Piazza di Spagna out of everything Rome has to offer, chances are you will hear about William Wyler’s 1953 cinematic masterpiece Roman Holiday. The same goes for thousands of other movies with easily recognizable sites in them. Most movie lovers enjoy traveling to locations where their favorite movies were filmed. Smart travel bloggers and agents even come up with a film lover’s itineraries. So, here a short list of Santa Clarita film locations (besides Six Flags) to check out while in the city or for a day trip outside L.A.

The House from Santa Clarita Diet (2017)

Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet is not everyone’s cup of tea; critics are divided in the reviews on the value of this television show. However, if you check reviews on Rotten Tomatoes or IMDB, you will see that it is a ‘love it or hate it’ kind of series. It is worth trying if only to tell everyone how much you hated it afterward. Santa Clarita Diet (starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant) is a horror-comedy series about real estate and zombies. As the name suggests, it was filmed mostly in Santa Clarita, and one of the most recognizable filming locations is 27528 N Weeping Willow Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91354 (the protagonists’ house).

Santa Clarita Diet. Source: SCV TV

Saugus Cafe (the Original Saugus Cafe)

If you have ever been to Santa Clarita, you have probably seen one of the local tourist attractions, Saugus Cafe. On the face of it, there is nothing special about this typical diner located on Railroad Avenue. However, any local (or a leaflet for tourists) will tell you that Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita is the longest operating restaurant in Los Angeles county. It is now more than 130 years old, and the interior is worth checking out. The food is alright. What’s more, if you are a movie and television lover, you will probably recognize this spot. Saugus Cafe appeared in Boys on the Side (1995), Switched at Birth (2011), Justified (2010), and others.

Saugus Cafe. Source: Eater LA

Rush Hour 2 (2001) – All Over the Place

Rush Hour 2 features countless well-recognizable locations all over the Los Angeles area, including Silver Lake, San Pedro, and, yet, Santa Clarita. A Rush Hour fan driving along the streets of Santa Clarita will recognize several places instantly. However, this is not true for the famous casino scene that most viewers recall when thinking about Rush Hour. The scene from the fictional casino Red Dragon was filmed in Desert Inn in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, the casino has been demolished since. Perhaps, disappointed gamblers from Desert Inn had to switch to online casinos instead.

Red Dragon. Source: Film Daily

Hyatt Regency Valencia

Hyatt Regency Valencia is not only one of Santa Clarita’s best hotels but also an extremely popular filming location. To name just a few, Twilight (2008), Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Make It or Break It (2009), and CSI: NY (2004) feature scenes filmed in Hyatt Regency Valencia. Besides, the hotel is surprisingly affordable, given a steadily good guest rating. Whether or not you are interested in following movie and television characters’ footprints (which you probably are), staying there is a smart choice.

Hyatt Regency Valencia. Source: Hyatt

Blue Cloud Movie Ranch

Blue Cloud Movie Ranch is different from the rest of the places on this list in that it functions only as a filming location. Unlike Saugus Cafe and Hyatt Regency Valencia, the ranch does not typically welcome visitors besides filming crews. However, you can still see this pretty spot on Blue Cloud Road or even contact the owner if you are interested in renting the place. Some of the projects previously filmed in Blue Cloud Movie Ranch are the notoriously awful low-budget horror The Slaughterhouse Massacre (2005), House of 1000 Corpses (2003), and Without a Trace (2002).