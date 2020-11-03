Top Tips to Beat Casino Odds

Anyone who understands gambling knows that the house always has an edge. People still play casino games and bet on events because they know they have a realistic chance of winning.

Casinos are money-making businesses. As such, more people have to lose and fewer wins for the house to stay in business.

Despite the odds being oddly skewed in favor of the house, with the right strategy, anyone can beat them and win big. However, improving the chances of success in any game or bet is not as easy as it may sound.

In this post, we will focus on the five most essential tips you can use to beat casinos. Click here to find quality online casinos.

1. Practice Makes Perfect

There is an exception to the rule that the house always wins when it comes to video poker. In this game, the house has a mere 0.46 chance of winning. Therefore, if you are looking to beat the house, poker offers the best opportunity.

However, like everything else, the only way to get good at poker is to play it. Practice it online, offline, with friends, and alone. There are many variants of the poker game you will come across. Try as many as you can and settle on one or two that appeal to you.

From the many poker games you explore, settle on one or two, then focus on getting better than average at them. When you finally go against the house, your chances of winning will be much higher than average.

2. Spot Weaknesses in The House

Did you know that the card counting tactic used to beat the house in blackjack shown in movies is a thing? What you may not know is that there are fewer than a hundred professional card counters in the world.

If you are good at math and have a sharp memory, counting cards can increase your odds in blackjack by as much as 1.5 percent.

When you walk into a casino, look out for the weak link: the human element. Identify a sloppy blackjack dealer who handles the cards with little care and exploit this habit. The best part is that this is legal, but you have to keep it to yourself to get away with it.

3. Do Not Lose Sight of the Prize

Casinos have perfected the art of distraction. There is a good reason why their tables are all sexed up, and slots have bright flashing colorful lights.

Do not let the bikinis and pole dancers fool you; subliminally, they attract you to what will cost you the most money. If you are serious about beating the house, you have to keep sight of the prize.

Know the games you intend to play even before you walk into a casino or log into one online. Be aware of your environment and take note of any messages targeted at you, the player, at every moment.

4. Make the Laws of Nature Work in Your Favor

Part of being a good casino games player is leveraging the laws of nature in your favor. For instance, since the physical roulette wheel is mechanical, it wears over time and loses its balance. A keen gambler should be able to notice this effect and identify which numbers the wheel favors.

The same rule applies when playing live casino games online. Rather than bet on the house edge, bet on the dealer getting a natural in blackjack. While the house will always have an advantage, it should not mean anything to your wager.

5. Play the Short Odds

The most popular games, including slots, roulette, and poker, are a casino’s biggest moneymakers. In retrospect, these are the games that cost players the most money. When you play these games, aim at making many wins from small bets rather than one big win from a large stake.

The fun in playing such games as slots and roulette lies in the excitement it creates. Conservative betting may give you modest wins, but it is a sure way not to go home too early. Leave the more aggressive long odds betting to experienced players and those with unlimited money to spend.

Final Thoughts

The saying ‘prudence pinches the purse’ is accurate when it comes to gambling. Yes, it is fun, and you could win the jackpot and never have to work a day in your life. However, if the strategy to win was so common, why do so many people lose money?

These top tips will prove invaluable in your mission to have fun and beat the casino odds. Apply them in your next gameplay and notice the difference they make.