Bao Casino for Canadian players

Baocasino is a Curacao-licensed gambling website with lots of games, great bonuses and fast withdrawals. This casino is crypto-friendly, so you can deposit funds and withdraw winnings using your crypto wallet.

Bao online casino Canada website looks really great. It’s comfortable to use and navigation is very fast. The site is absolutely safe for players and uses digital encryption to protect your personal information. It’s probably thebest Canadian online casino, which has lots of positive reviews from independent industry authorities.

Bao Casino bonuses

This online casino Canada offers you prizes just from the moment you register on the website. New players may get a 3-level welcome package. It consists of such prizes:

First Welcome Bonus. Make at least a 25 CAD deposit and you’ll receive a 100% match bonus up to 300 CAD or 0.5 BTC. In addition, the website will provide 20 free spins for Northern Sky slot machine developed by Quickspin company.

Second Welcome Bonus. When you top up your balance for the second time, you may claim a deposit bonus with 50% match and up to 150 CAD or 0.5 BTC as a reward. The minimum required deposit is 30 CAD. You’ll also receive 30 free spins for Lucky Dolphin slot.

Third Welcome Prize. Replenish your account on at least 40 CAD and you’ll get 50 free spins amount and the maximum bonus win amount will be doubled to 150 CAD. Free spines are provided for Lucky Money slot machine.

Welcome bonus is a subject to casino wagering requirements according to Terms and Conditions. The redeem rate is x40 for bonus funds and x 30 for free spins wins.

If you want to play big, the best Canadian online casino will offer you Highroller Bonus. To claim this reward you should deposit at least 300 CAD. The prize will 100% match the top-up sum and you’ll additionally get 100 free spins for Northern Sky slot. Your maximum bonus is 1600 CAD.

Playing on the website you’ll be able to join many more other promotions and win cash prizes, free spins, cashback and even real gifts.

Bao Qest, VIP program and tournaments

Bao Casino has a unique quest called Bao Road. It gives gamblers an opportunity to get great gifts just for playing games they like. The more you bet, the faster you advance on your way to new prizes. A big reward is credited on every tens level. It all starts from buns cash, free spins and cashback, while on the last stages you’ll be able to get Apple watch, the latest iPhone and trip to Macao as a final prize.

The best online casino Canada also has a VIP program with 4 levels:

Bronze;

Silver;

Gold;

Diamond;

Each one gives you new benefits, including higher withdrawal limits, monthly cashback, birthday gift and invitations to VIP events. It’s more than easy to advance on your way to new levels. Just play your favorite games and make bets.

Bao Casino gives you a chance to win even more prizes by participating in tournaments. Opt in and you’ll be able to get such prizes as bonus cash, free spins and real gifts like iPhone.

Casino games

The website lobby section will offer you lots of online casino Canada real money games that are provided by such developers as Playtech, Wazdan, Yggdrasil, Red Tiger, Play’n Go, Quickspin, NetEnt, Playson and many other companies. You’ll be able to play:

slot machines;

roulette;

blackjack;

baccarat;

poker etc.

There’s also a live dealer section on the website. It has plenty of games to play with real dealer. The list includes blackjack, poker, roulette, baccarat, dream catcher, monopoly etc.

The most popular games on the site currently are Book Of Dead, 15 Dragon Pearls: Hold And Win, Buffalo Power and Cleo’s Gold.

Casino online games also included jackpot slots. Playing these game you’ll be able to win a big fixed-sum jackpot or a huge progressive prize that grows the more players make bets.

Withdrawal policy

Bao casino allows you to use all the popular payment methods like credit cards, Bank Transfer, cryptocurrencies, and e-wallets, including Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Neosurf and iDebit. The minimum top-up sum is 10 CAD.

Withdrawals are available through most of payment systems you’ve used for deposits and via bank Transfer. The maximum per-transaction cashout limit depends on the payment system you choose. It can reach 6000 CAD. Crypto-withdrawals have no per-transaction limits.

The website will process your cashouts in 48 hours. Then all the payments are made instantly except for Bank Transfer transactions, which require up to 7 days. The monthly limit is 15 000 currency units for non-VIP players.

Support service

The website has a responsive support team which you can access using live chat or email. You can get help on any possible issue and ask questions on such topics as deposits, withdrawals, bonuses, responsible gambling etc. Help is available on 24/7 basis. Online casino Canada Bao also has a FAQ section where you’ll find answers for all the most common questions.

A brief summary

Bao Casino is a trustworthy gambling website licensed by Curacao E-gaming authority. It offers you top games from industry-renown providers and lots of bonuses for new and established players. Casino has regular tournaments, VIP program and a unique quest that allows you to win a trip to Macao. The website has good withdrawal limits and allows you to cash out funds really fast. Bao Casino absolutely deserves to be the best online casino Canada.