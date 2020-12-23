Is Georgia Going to Legalize Gambling in 2021?

When you think of the United States and gambling, you immediately think about Las Vegas and Atlantic City. In fact, most people assume that gambling is legal everywhere in the country, whether this is through a state lottery or casinos. However, it is important to realize that this is not the case. There are still some states that do not allow gambling and where it still remains illegal. One of these states is Georgia. But things might be able to change in the Peach State.

Previous Attempts for Legal Gambling Have Failed

This is not the first time that a legal gambling industry has been discussed in the state. In particular, it is often been commented how having gambling legalized can create a huge of revenue for Georgia. Indeed, gamblers will simply visit another state if they want to play at casinos and their money will go with them.

Currently, there are six states in the US that do not allow gambling and they have no casinos or tribal gaming venues available for citizens. There have been several attempts by lawmakers to change this but none have yet to make any progress. However, the currently economic difficulties experienced around the country might be the catalyst for change in 2021. In particular, tax revenue shortages have been a problem. With economic loss becoming too familiar, legalized gambling might become a way to help.

Online Gambling is Growing in Popularity

It is important to note that the popularity of online gambling is increasing across the United States. From Michigan online poker to other casino games in California, Florida and Texas, people want to gamble and they are finding ways to do it. This growth demonstrates how much people love gambling and Georgia may be in a position to generate revenue from this form of entertainment.

Is there still a desire for casinos and gambling venues in Georgia? Absolutely. While online gambling and betting offers a lot of advantages, brick-and-mortar casinos are still popular and will continue to be tourist destinations for a lot of cities. In particular, there has previous mentions of a casino that could go up in Atlanta since it is the capital and a large and bustling city.

A Referendum Would be Necessary

In 2021, if it is decided that casinos would be a possibility for cities in Georgia, a referendum would have to take place. Currently, the constitution bans gambling. In order to change this a referendum would take place that allows citizens to vote on the matter. In order for this type of ballot to take place and be legal, it would have to be presented to the Senate or the House If there was two-thirds of support for gambling being legalized then the governor would have to sign this too. Then the vote would be presented to the public in the form of a referendum. The earliest this referendum could take place would be 2022. However, it is possible to get the ball rolling in 2021.