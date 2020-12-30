Mobile is the Future of the Gambling Industry and Here’s Why

Nowadays, it’s so easy to play any casino games and bet on your favorite sports online. Gambling has been so accessible that the industry is continuously prospering. Despite a pandemic, the industry is thriving and it is all thanks to technology.

It was not a long time ago when people had to go to land casinos and betting shops to gamble. It was only in the late 1900s when gambling online has finally become an option and fast forward to today, you don’t even need a computer to be able to place your bets online. With a smartphone, you can even play live dealer games as well. Livecasinoreports.com lets you know of the best casinos online with live dealer games.

More and more gambling companies are shifting their focus on the mobile market and this is because many people now heavily rely on their smartphones and tablets. The number of mobile users around the world is also already around 4 billion and this is simply a market with huge potential. Mobile gambling has become the preferred option of many when it comes to gambling and it is easy to understand why.

Accessibility

What’s great about mobile gambling is that you can play any casino game that you want anywhere you are. Back in the day, people will have to travel to enjoy a simple game of slot machines. Before the internet, slot machines and table games are only available to play in casinos, hotels, and bars.

However, now that any casino game is available online, all that you need is a stable internet connection and you’re good to go. This means that you could now play a great game of blackjack as you wait for your stop when riding the train or bus. This also makes gambling less expensive because you no longer need to go to casinos and hotels where you are likely to spend more money.

Game Variety

Smartphones and tablets are becoming more and more powerful. We have come a long way since the invention of cellular phones which didn’t even allow you to play any games back then. Who would have thought that realistic casino games would be available on tiny devices?

You also have a lot of choices when it comes to the games that you can download on your phone. However, expect that you will only mostly see free to play casino games on the Apple App Store and Google PlayStore as they are still strict when it comes to promoting gambling online. What you can do to download casino apps is to visit official online casino sites with downloadable native apps.

Payment Solutions

What’s great about gambling online is that you have plenty of options when it comes to how you could make a deposit and withdrawal to and from your gambling account. Back then, online transactions are limited to credit and debit cards and wire and bank transfers. While these are still popular options as of today, many gamblers are now craving privacy and anonymity.

This is why many gamblers are now using digital or e-wallets and cryptocurrencies whenever they transact online. These digital wallets are usually accessed with apps for mobile devices. With just a few taps on the screen, you can already deposit to your account. Many also prefer mobile payments especially the ones who are on the go.

Many casinos and betting sites would accept transactions made with credit/debit cards, e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and AstroPay, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more. There are just so many safe and secure options to choose from that online gambling transactions are no longer a problem.

Conclusion

Overall, what makes mobile gambling the preferred option of many is the convenience it gives. Because of mobile technology, online gambling has been made more accessible and convenient. Mobile gaming also allows gamblers to have more privacy. Many of them prefer to keep their gambling activities to themselves and this will be the case if they only need to use their mobile devices to gamble.

There is simply no going back when it comes to this. Mobile is already shaping up the gambling industry and it is likely to continue to do so in the next decade.

Mobile gaming might not even mean just using smartphones and tablets in the future. Software developers are also working on developing wearable gaming which means that you may be able to play casino games and place your bet on sports with a smartwatch or even with smartglasses in the future.