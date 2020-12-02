Regain vs Calmerry: What Is Better Online Therapy Site?

Mental healthcare ranks among the fastest-growing fields within the digital health segment. This phenomenon has been linked to increased depression and other anxiety disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, over 10,000 applications claim the ability to enhance an individual’s mood, overcome addiction, or aid in falling asleep.

Online counseling is inclusive. For this reason, it is very easy to customize treatment for people living with hearing and visual problems. Those with physical disabilities or incapacitated individuals who cannot leave their houses can gain easy access to teletherapy. The following is a review comparing two of the best online therapy platforms.

Calmerry: An Elaborate Review

The COVID-19 pandemic was the main motivating factor behind the establishment of Calmerry. Its founders were driven by concern over the pandemic’s effect on people’s mental health. The reason is that when strictly confined to your premises, past mental health problems only intensify. It could be depression, PTSD, anxiety, and many more.

However, getting the best online therapy is a difficult task. As a result, the founders of the company resolved to create a service that would offer high quality and cost-effective teletherapy services. The platform boasts of a highly professional workforce comprising well-trained therapists who have attained at least a master’s degree in addition to three years’ experience.

You can access an online therapist either through their mobile application or via their official website. This company offers a wide range of psychiatric services. Some of them are as follows:

Career counseling

Family therapy

Anxiety management

Relationship counseling

Help with self-esteem issues

Grief counseling

How to Utilize the Platform While Seeking Help

Signing up for online counseling is extremely simple. The platform has a well-designed website that is simple to use and highly intuitive. The first step in obtaining help is filling out a questionnaire whereby you input all the necessary details. It is recommended that clients give the most accurate answers to obtain the best therapy. Next, you create an account using an email address and a unique password.

To enhance your privacy, you do not have to input your real name. Customers are allowed to use nicknames. It is only after these steps that you can be assigned a specialist to help you sort out your issue. The waiting period usually ranges from a few hours to a day at most.

There are various avenues through which you can interact with their therapists. These include unlimited text messaging, live video, live chat, telephone calls, etc. therefore, you can receive quality mental healthcare right from the comfort of your couch.

Calmerry also offers various payment methods and services, starting at $45 per week. Customer support is top-class, and you can communicate with them through all the above channels. They are always available regardless of the time of day. More information you can find here.

Regain Mental Health Services

Regain is also another good avenue for seeking mental healthcare online. It exclusively focuses on relationship/couples therapy by assisting people in solving relationship or marital problems. The company enables clients to access marriage counselors online easily. By hiring their help, you can eliminate most difficulties commonly involved in attending or even scheduling a person-to-person consultation.

One distinguishing fact about this company is its specialization in relationship therapy. All of its specialists have ample experience and a strong passion for relationship counseling. Besides, the design of their website enables both partners to communicate with an online therapist together. However, it is not possible to conduct a three-way live session. Both partners must be present at the same physical spot.

How to Access Teletherapy Services on the Platform

The initial step to obtaining psychiatric help is to visit the website or navigate to your smartphone application. After that, complete the questionnaire while focusing on the primary issue/issues you need to solve within your relationship. A client is allowed to make preferences regarding factors such as the therapist’s gender, race, religion, etc.

Create your personal account using your chosen alias and email address. If you wish, you can also sign up through your Google or Facebook account. After this step, a counselor will be availed to offer online therapy. It is possible to communicate through video calls, chat, or on the phone. However, one fact to note is that counseling does not have to involve a couple, individual therapy and online advice are also available.

To get advice, you can visit the official blog, whereby you’ll access general guidance on relationships plus short articles on various topics. These range from psychology to friendship. During online therapy, the specialist might employ different techniques to help you find the most effective solution.

You can also agree on a specific schedule or communication method. Sometimes, an online psychiatrist might prefer a certain communication method or schedule. This situation commonly arises, especially while dealing with international clients in dissimilar time zones. The quality of one’s internet connection can also dictate the preferred communication channel.

Do They Support Health Insurance?

Unfortunately, insurance covers are not accepted. You have to pay from your pocket. For this reason, it could be helpful to confirm with your health insurer if they can refund you for therapy online. Nevertheless, they provide therapy at very pocket-friendly rates in comparison to traditional counseling.

Pricing Policy and Offers

If you are a first-time subscriber, the company offers a free trial for one week. After that, you will be charged between 40 and 70 US dollars per week. However, charges depend on the period of your subscription and the weight of your problem. Billing occurs monthly either via PayPal or credit card.

Both platforms are excellent for hiring a qualified online counselor. Even though Calmerry assists with a wide range of mental health problems, Regain is also highly effective due to its specialized services. So both companies are remarkable in their own way. Hence, there is no clear winner of which is the best. Therefore, choose one that matches your requirements.

Kate Skurat

Licensed Mental Health Counselor

Washington, United States

Kate has a B.S. in Psychology and M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University and has worked in healthcare since 2017. She primarily treated depression, anxiety, eating disorders, trauma, and grief, as well as identity, relationship and adjustment issues. Her clinical experience has focused on individual and group counseling, emergency counseling and outreach. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kate-skurat-5348381b9/