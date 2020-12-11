The Biggest IGT Deals of 2020: TOP Casino Influencers Partnerships

In the world of online gambling, IGT and IGT slots are hardly new. International Game Technology (IGT) was founded in 1971 by its parent business A-1 Distributing Company. It, however, took about ten years before they started producing IGT free penny slots. They are based in Las Vegas, while their online division is based in London in the UK for legal reasons.

IGT has offices worldwide, and its software supports up to 20 major languages and 30 currencies across the world. That is to say, almost anyone from anywhere in the world can enjoy their games.

In their 49 years journey, the company got listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ while acquiring some small companies. As a result, their specialty is diversified as they are now into game design, development, sales, and distribution. The company is also into lottery systems, online and mobile gaming solutions, network system products, and many more.

Their online gaming division remains the most popular of them, with IGT slots Sumatran Storm, Lobstermania, Texas Tea, and 100 Pandas being favorites of all time. The division is home to real money slots and free IGT slots with no download and registration required. Most of the games you could spot in land-based casinos are available for PC, Android, and iOS users. You will find most of them in the biggest Freeslotshub’s IGT free online video slots collection.

After a fatal 14% drop in revenue in 2020 due to COVID19, IGT has been signing lots of deals. While selling some of its assets to offset debts, the company is also putting more into land-based casino services to rejuvenate its finances.

IGT to sell Italian B2C business for €950 Million

IGT is in the process of selling its Italian B2C online gaming business, sports betting, gamine machine to Gamenet Group in a deal worth €950 million. Gamenet Group is a subsidiary of a larger funds company managed by Apollo Global Management.

If the agreement goes through, IGT will get a down payment upon closing worth €725 million for Lottomatica Scommesse and Lottomatica Video lot Rete. The remaining balance will be spread over two installments of €100 million and €125 million, payable on the 31st of December 2021 and 30th of September 2022. Asides from closing the deal, there are no conditions attached to the deferred payments. Although to secure the costs, there is an equity commitment letter signed by the Apollo managed funds.

According to IGT CEO Marco Sala, this sale is essential as the proceeds would reduce net debts. Sala said the transaction allows IGT to make money from their leading position in the Italian B2C sports betting, digital, and gaming machine spaces. He explained that the deal comes at attractive multiples like Italian transactions giving them the enhanced financial flexibility that the company needs.

At the same time, the move aligns with IGT’s recent reorganization. To favorably bring back a balance to their business across different locations and simplify their priorities while improving profit margin, cash flow generation, and debt profile.

IGT Contracts online iGaming solutions with Norsk Tipping

IGT, through its subsidiary IGT Global Services, has just gotten a new contract from Norsk Tipping. With this new contract, IGT will continue to provide Norsk, a Norwegian lottery operator, with online gambling solutions. That includes the IGT Connect integration layer, IGT PlayCasino content, and PlayRGS digital gaming platform.

This new contract was awarded to IGT after a public tender process, and it will take effect from February 2021. A part of the deal would have IGT also continue to supply the best of licensed third-party game contents from sub-suppliers like ElKab studios AB and NetEnt Malta limited. According to the terms, the contract will last for three years with a clause that allows Norsk to extend by a year.

According to Hans Erland Ringsvold, head of gaming operations, Norsk Tipping, the contract is to provide their players with more engaging online content, especially the best of IGT PlayCasino games. The senior Vice President at PlayDigital, Enrico Drago, shares similar thoughts about the content aggregation and IGT’s best titles. According to him, this contract allows Norsk Tipping to give their players a full range of the best and the most popular entertaining digital games.

IGT contract with Totalizator Sportowy in Poland

Totalizator Sportowy, a lottery and gaming operator owned by the Polish government, has just offered a contract to IGT to change its online and retail lottery offerings. The agreement, which followed a series of competitive procedures, will allow IGT to provide Totalizator Sportowy with a better central system.

The new and better system will replace the operator in their draw-based games, business support software, and an interactive platform.

The current contract nullifies their initial agreement that was supposed to end in November 2020. This new contract is expected to last until December 2028, with a possible extension for three years.

With this new contract, equipment used at the point of sales for Lotto and Scratch cards will be replaced gradually, till they are all new by 2023. Also, the website for the Lotto will change to a new and functional one. From early 2021, we hope that content would be added to this new website to replace existing technology with IGT innovations.

According to the management board president at Totalizator Sportowy, Olgierd Cieślik, the new contract is significantly improved compared with the old current one that expires in November.

He explains that the new contract brings changes to everything, starting with the cooperation model that now gives them better control. The conditions, quality of service, and obviously, the commercial agreement with IGT has also changed. “We will be provided with many more services and software, while at the same time giving us more freedom in our daily operations,” Cieślik said.

Cieślik further explained that the contract was a timely one as it could barely achieve its aims with their old systems. However, he expressed his confidence in the new system, and he believes with it, they would do better to serve their customers and retailers at the point of sales.

The CEO of IGT Wojciech Włodarczyk, while commenting on the deal, expressed his delight. Włodarczyk said he was glad to have been handed the opportunity to provide Poland players with the latest gaming technology and operational solutions for lottery outlets. At the same time, he is pleased with the continued partnership with the team at Totalizator Sportowy.

While stating that the new deal presents his team with new sets of challenges in terms of hardware and organizational requirements, the IGT CEO is confident they are up to the task. He particularly expresses confidence in their extensive years of experience in the lottery market and their comprehensive Polish R&D center.

IGT is expected to employ around 300 people in Warsaw when this deal finally comes through. According to the CEO, this is to have the best hands handling the project for proper and easy implementation.

IGT Betting Partnership with the NBA

In another related news, IGT has announced that it is differentiating its PlaySports Sports betting solution a little further. They have signed a partnership deal for a couple of years with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to achieve this.

Under this agreement, IGT sport betting customers in the US will have access to use NBA intellectual property directly in the sportsbook. That includes team and league logos, official data, and many more.

According to the Senior Vice President at IGT, the deal further confirms IGT’s commitment to delivering the best sports betting in the US. The agreement also aligns directly with their recent campaigns about all-in-one solutions that they are known for.

The deal comes as a first of its kind according to the NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Fantasy & Gaming, Scott Kaufman-Ross. According to Kaufman-Ross, this is the first time a platform provider will offer an authentic NBA sports betting solution to different operators across the US. With this agreement, regional operators across the country will have direct access to NBA assets to enhance NBA fans’ gaming experience and engagement.

IGT Sports Betting Contract with Boyd Gaming

IGT has just signed an agreement with leading US casino operator Boyd Gaming Corporation. The long-term deal will have Boyd Gaming use IGT’s PlaySports platform to support their retail sportsbooks in Nevada. Also, IGT will handle Boyd gaming’s online sports betting website and mobile app.

The contract will give Boyd Gaming exclusive rights to deploy IGT’s self-service PlaySports Kiosks with its gaming venues in Nevada. Together, the two companies will roll features and services associated with the agreement in phases.

This deal is set to make lots of changes for Boyd gaming and their Nevada users. With the arrangement, IGT’s PlaySports platform will allow Boyd Gaming to offer better backend system navigation. They’ll also be able to update the contents of their apps using real-time data and betting trends. Players, on the other end, will enjoy a more massive and progressive sports betting system. That means new bets, new features, easier access, and better convenience.

IGT Signs Tech Deal with Svenska Spel

IGT has a signed agreement with Swedish operator, Svenska Spel Sport & Casino. The deal would allow the operator to access PlayCasino online gambling content and PlayDigital PlayRGS remote game server solution.

While the deal runs for three years, IGT will grant Svenska Spel complete access to all of its libraries alongside maintenance, support, and monitoring. The contract also allows IGT’s remote game server solution, the operator access to IGT’s online poker games, video lottery terminal and contents, and its casino cabinets and contents.

The Vice President of IGT Northern Europe, Jonas Reuter, is confident that the new deal is the right step to ensure Svenska Spel Sport & Casino’s digital program’s success. He stressed that the agreement was part of their commitment to promoting responsible gaming while contributing to their customers’ growth. Rueter also noted that IGT was amongst the first members to join the Swedish gambling Association (SPER). He finished by saying IGT will continue to work with SPER, its founding members, and Svenska Spel in creating a sustainable gambling market in Sweden.

IGT Signs Contract with SAZKA in the Czech Republic

Finally, very early this year, IGT signed a contract with SAZKA, one of the market leaders in the lottery and betting market in the Czech Republic. This new contract, a long-term one, allows IGT to provide technological services, products, and associated content and services to upgrade Sazka’s services.

The contract, which starts in March 2020, will have IGT convert the present IGT lottery central system used by SAZKA to a new one with higher performance and better reliability. The contract would also open the Aurora lottery solution, which will solve most modern-day lottery problems of SAZKA to help the company respond faster to evolving market conditions.

As part of the upgrade, SAZKA would have access to BizApps for business intelligence and analytic tools for maximum growth. It also includes Order Wizard, a predictive ordering tool that would help SAZKA improve sales and reduce returns.

In the course of the contract, IGT would be replacing all of SAZKA’s 8,000 lottery terminals. New machines like the Retailer Pro would be deployed across to replace the old terminals.

In addition to having access to all IGT platforms, IGT will provide SAZKA with technical services, maintenance, game content, game design, and marketing consultancy.