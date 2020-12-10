What are the Career Paths after Becoming CCNA Certified?

When you think of stepping in the IT field, hardware and networking are the most trending domains. Both the domains are considered to be one of the best career fields for IT professionals who are beginning their career in the IT industry. As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, it is estimated that the computer system security and networks domain will grow by an impressive 6% year on year from 2016 to 2026.

Acquiring Cisco certifications validates your skills and expertise in that particular domain. CCNA Certification proves your skills and expertise in the networking domain and it can help the organizations to improve their networking system.

Cisco offers various CCNA certifications that validate different skill sets of professionals in the IT industry. Let us have a look at the career paths after the completion of CCNA training.

CCNA Routing and Switching

The CCNA Routing and Switching validate the skills and knowledge of any entry-level professional in the networking domain. The most common job role a person gets after the completion of this CCNA course is a network administrator.

Job roles after completion of CCNA Routing and Switching certification:

System Administrator

Network Administrator

Network Analyst

The work of Network administrators is to handle the back-end of any company’s infrastructure for smooth operation. On the other hand, system admins deal with the operating systems, people, and computers. The work of network admins is to deal with the servers, switches, and routers and also design the company’s networks.

CCNA Cloud

Due to the enhanced adoption of cloud solutions and strategies in the market, data centre and network professionals need to portray their skills to work with both public and private clouds. The CCNA Cloud certification is completely related to the Cisco-based private as well as hybrid cloud environment. Some of their cloud infrastructure technologies are Unified Storage, Unified Fabric, Unified Compute, and Cisco InterCloud.

Job roles after completion of CCNA Cloud certification:

Cloud Engineer

Cloud Architect

Network Administrator

The CCNA Cloud certification will verify your skills as a cloud administrator or engineer. Your basic work would be to start with supporting your organization with Cisco-based cloud solutions. Other than that, you will have to monitor the performance, improve cloud efficiency, resilience, and security of your organization. The CCNA Cloud certification could also land you jobs like data centre and network administrator.

CCNA Cyber Ops

There are plenty of security breaches in the IT industry and this has increased the demand for cybersecurity professionals in the world. Cybersecurity is a pretty complex field, and this is the reason why organizations are deploying teams of specialized professionals who can detect and protect the organizations against such security breaches. The CCNA Cyber Ops certification makes an IT professional ready for the industry to get an associate-level job in the company’s cybersecurity team.

Job roles after completion of CCNA Cyber Ops certification:

Cybersecurity Engineer

Network Security Engineer

Security Engineer

Information Security Analyst

This CCNA course online works like an optional certification for attaining certain generalized postings. The job roles and responsibilities would vary for cybersecurity professionals based on the organization that you work in. In certain small companies, the roles of both responder and analyst would be undertaken by the network administrator.

CCNADataCenter

There have been plenty of changes in various strategies and technologies like cloud computing, automation, software-defined networking, servers and storage virtualization, and distributed computing. Currently, the data centres are like a hive of software, servers, and tightly networked switches. These hives need data centre professionals who have completed CCNA training along with other skill sets.

Job roles after completion of CCNA Data Center certification:

Data Center Technician

Data Center Network Engineer

Data Center Manager

The CCNA Data Center professionals work in a specific environment and the CCNA Data Center certification helps the candidates to be prepared for the roles of networking and system admin professionals in a data centre.

CCNA Security

CCNA Security certification validates the networking as well as security skills and knowledge of a candidate for getting entry-level security jobs. The focus of CCNA Security certification is to make the professionals ready for securing the Cisco network, while the professionals with CCNA Cyber Ops certification focus on securing the complete IT environment.

Job roles after completion of CCNA Security certification:

Cybersecurity Engineer

Network Security Engineer

Security Engineer

Information Security Analyst

If you are working in a small company, then the work of handling the security of the organization would be done by the network admin, but in large-scale companies, there would be a professional cyber ops team along with specialist security administrators to handle the security of the company.

There are plenty of job opportunities in the market once you complete this cisco certification training for CCNA. The IT industry has a huge demand for networking professionals and that is never going to end. The job titles and responsibilities keep on varying as per the organization that you are working in.