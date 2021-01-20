Best Casino and Hotel Near Santa Clarita

Are you in Santa Clarita, and you need to know the gambling houses around you? You probably just moved into the neighborhood, and you are trying to find your way to specific spots like Casino and Hotels around, where you could cool off the day’s stress and go home with a jackpot. Then you are in the right place. In this article, you’ll be learning the top hotels and casinos near Santa Clarita. You also get to know the games available and the peculiarity of each casino.

Hollywood Park Casino Los Angeles

Hollywood Park Casino is located near the international airport in Los Angeles. Here, you get thrilling entertainment and fun together in your gaming experience. You could play Poker, Baccarat, Blackjack, and so on. Poker variants, including seven-card studs and Omaha Hi-Lo, are available on the different gaming tables.

Other entertaining activities you can engage in include music concerts of different genres to cool off after gaming. You could also attend box fighting programs. You should note that you have to be at least 21 years of age to enter the casino. This casino, however, does not offer slot machines.

Available table and electronic games: Blackjack, Pai Gow Tiles, Baccarat, 3 Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’Em, Pan9, 2-Way Winner, Craps.

Available Cash Games: Texas Hold ’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, 7 Card Stud. They operate on a 24-7 basis, so you can walk in there any time.

However, if you’d rather play in an online casino, there are also good options available. Although you may find it challenging to find and decipher the good ones from the others, you can get one with the help of good reviews. Check our online casino reviews on Kingdom Casino and let the reviews guide you through your decision-making process.

Commerce Casino & Hotel Los Angeles

This is a two in one offer where you get your casino and the hotel. The place is known to have one of the world’s biggest poker rooms where you can play for real money. You would get to play amazing titles like Texas Hold ’em, Caribbean Stud, Pai Gow, and Poker tournaments.

One major discouraging factor is that the venue doesn’t offer slot machines, but at least you will get to enjoy your poker game very well. The place is only open to people not less than 21 years of age and has valid IDs.

The resort is well suited near Los Angeles with comfortable and luxurious hotel rooms and enjoys the many infrastructures like a spa, swimming pool, shopping stores, beauty salons, and other state of the art facilities.

Available table and electronic titles: EZ Baccarat, 21st Century Blackjack, 21st Century Blackjack Switch, Pan 9, Pai Gow Tiles, 3 Card Poker, Mississipi Stud, Let It Ride, Big O, Lowball, Mixed Game, Razz, Badugi, 2-7 Triple Draw, and Chinese Poker.

Available Cash Titles: Texas Hold ’em, Omaha.

Bell Gardens – The Bicycle Hotel Casino

This is one big betting house situated in Los Angeles that only offers table games but with a wide range of options. This includes about 185 poker tables, about 50 tables to play Blackjack, Texas Hold ’em, Baccarat, Omaha, and so on. One of the world’s biggest tournaments, International Texas Hold ’em Tournament, happens in this card room. Like most other casinos, this gambling house is not for people under the age of 21.

Available Table and Electronic Titles: 21st century / EZ Baccarat, No Bust 21 St Century Blackjack, Dai Baccarat, Fortune Pai Gow, Pai Gow Tiles, Super Pan 9, Three Card, Ultimate Texas Hold’Em, Baccarat version 10.0.

Available Room Cash Titles: Texas Hold ’em, Omaha, 7-Card Stud, Mexican Poker.

Diamond Jim’s Casino Rosamond

Diamond Jim is the place to go if you are looking for table action. Slot machines are not available in this casino, but they have major table titles. Blackjacks, EZ Baccarat, Ultimate Texas Hold ’em and Fortune Pai Gow are good and available offers as well. Texas Hold ’em and Omaha are also available for live poker players.

Available Table and Electronic Games: EZ Baccarat, Ultimate Texas Hold ’em, Fortune Pai Gow, and Blackjack.

Larry Flint’s Lucky Lady Casino Gardena

This is a very old establishment that’s evolving to suit modern taste. Its age makes it suitable for the old while the young gamblers can flow with its adapted modern state. This gambling house is a card room to the core, and so it doesn’t have slot machines but solely table games in good numbers.

Available games include Blackjack, Texas Hold ’em, Ultimate Texas Hold ’em, 7 Card Stud, Pai Gow Tiles, Pai Gow Poker, California Lowball, Omaha,l, and Baccarat Ez including Dragon -7 and Panda -8.

Bonuses, prizes, and promotions are also featured, which you can win with your Lucky Player Reward Card. This option is also available in online casinos. Check here for free spins for $1 only and read reviews on best bonuses for new players.

Gardens The Hustler Casino, Los Angeles

The Hustler Casino is situated very close to the international airport LAX, just about 15 minutes. This besting house is open every hour and every day of the year, so you can walk in there at any time. There are about 80 tables, which makes many chances for you to win some gambling winnings.

There are many hotels that surround this area where you can have some fun and rest after a gaming experience. This gambling house is only for those above 21 years of age.

Available Table and Electronic Titles: Mississippi Stud, No Collection EZ Baccarat, Three Card Poker Progressive, Ultimate Texas Hold’Em Progressive, Pai Gow Tiles, Fortune Pai Gow Progressive.

Available Poker Room Cash Titles: No Limit Hold’Em, Limit Hold’Em, Omaha, Hi-Low.

Crystal Casino and Hotel

The Hotel is located in Los Angeles County. They have about 35 gaming tables and offer full service – 24 hours / 7 days service. Only people above 21 years can access this gambling house.

Available Table and Electronic Titles: EZ Baccarat, 21 Blackjack, Fortune Pai Gow, Ultimate Texas Hold ’em, Spanish 21, and Free Bet Blackjack.