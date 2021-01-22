Firefighters make progress containing Towsley Fire

Firefighters managed to keep the Towsley Fire from growing in acreage as containment increased to 80% as of Thursday night.

The blaze was kept at 185 acres as damaging winds from earlier in the week had died down in and around the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

An estimated 300 fire personnel from various agencies that included multiple county fire departments, remained on the scene to continue increasing containment of the fire, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

The Towsley Fire first erupted Tuesday afternoon on the 24000 block of The Old Road in Newhall and quickly spread to 50 acreages in just a half-hour with the help of high-force winds.

The Santa Clarita Valley is expected to see a slight chance of showers Friday and through the weekend and with temperatures forecasted to drop from the high to low 50s into the next week, according to the National Weather Service.