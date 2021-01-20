Games to play before the next generation of consoles arrive

The end of a generation of consoles is fast approaching. That makes it a good time to revisit some older games that you may have missed given that there are not a lot of new releases coming out at present.

Next-generation consoles inevitably bring with them a multitude of new games designed for them, so this may be the last chance to experience some of these older games before they become lost to time.

Those who already have a number of games they wish to experience for the first time should just dive right in and do so, but for those who do not but still wish to try something old but new to them, there are several examples worth a look.

Sunset Overdrive

Insomniac Games have been responsible for developing a number of classic titles including Spyro the Dragon, Resistance, Ratchet & Clank and the best Spider-Man game yet, but while most were top sellers for some, Sunset Overdrive, which can be played on the Xbox One and on the PC, seemed to come and go without much in the way of fanfare.

That is something of a shame, given the game is colorful and fun and often funny. It mixes a standard superhero game, where the backbone for the majority of the action is traversing a city with the excitement and skill of a shooter, and a treasure hunt for goodies that have been hidden across the architecture of the game’s central city location.

Lords of the Fallen

Released back in 2014 and developed by Deck 13 Interactive and available to play on both the Xbox One, PC and on the PlayStation 4, Lords of the Fallen was a pleasant surprise. It was clearly inspired by the Dark Souls series but still had plenty new to offer with its world design and bosses.

Ghosts of Tsushima

This gorgeous open-world game may well be the PS4’s last huge blockbuster and is enormous fun as players seek to protect a huge island and its diverse local inhabitants from invasion by Mongols.

Released just last year by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghosts of Tsushima is a beautiful samurai story that vastly exceeded sales expectations and actually sold out in Japan.

Children of Morta

Launched in 2019 and developed by Mage, Children of Morta is a game that deserves a wider audience. It has a great story, action, visuals, narration, RPG elements and a wholesome family feeling.

This 15-hour game, which can be played on the PlayStation 4, Switch, Mac, Xbox One and PC, is captivating and something very special indeed.

Red Dead Redemption 2

While Rockstar may be a developer that is not overly prolific, they remain one of the names that all but guarantee a superb end product, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is another reminder of exactly why they have such an illustrious reputation among gamers.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a stunning game that offers weeks of enjoyment and entertainment with a staggering amount of variety in the types of mission that players can embark on. This open-world game is almost unsurpassed in the level of attention and thought with which it has been developed.

Tearaway Unfolded

Originally available to play only on Vita under the name Tearaway, this game eventually made its way to the PlayStation 4 which serves a genuinely affectionate homage to the original with both a lead character and a setting that are thoroughly charming.

Prey

Arkane Studios is a very popular name with gamers, yet despite being released back in 2017, few seem to have had much experience with Prey, which certainly does not deserve to be so overlooked.

This is an engaging and often surprisingly deep adventure game with much player freedom for both missions and combat strategies, plus fun weapons. Some genuinely frightening monsters are the bad guys.

God of War

This genuinely stunning PS4 game is emotional and exciting and gamers who have yet to experience this masterpiece really have no excuse. God of War is one of the best PS4 games ever released and all gamers should have experienced its delights.