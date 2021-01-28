Top 7 Advantages of Mobile Online Casinos

The gaming industry has been consistently growing despite tough economic times. Interestingly, it wasn’t as adversely affected by the pandemic as most businesses, a resilience that signifies an even brighter future. Mobile gambling took regular gaming to the next level since players can now access online casino games at their convenience.

Even though there has been an uprising of online casinos, most players still get lost in the maze. For instance, not every virtual casino has games accessible through a smartphone. Web-based casinos have games that you can only play from the web, meaning they cannot be downloaded on your mobile phone. This necessitates a review that breaks down the various forms of casino available online.

Here is why lots of players are choosing to gamble through mobile devices;

Convenience

There are over 3 billion users of smartphones in the world today, most of who spend over three hours hurdled over these devices. This tells of the massive potential of mobile marketing and gambling. Gaming software is now designed for mobile to ensure a pleasant transition in gaming and features that perfectly fit these devices. If you are going to be caught in traffic somewhere or are idle during a commute, you might as well catch a game from your mobile device. This convenience makes this form of gaming better than its web-based counterpart.

Improved Game Variety

Game variety is the reason some people seek mobile casino games in the first place since the primary reason for playing is to kill boredom. You just need to take one look at the variety of online slot machines and the themes associated with knowing how extensive a portfolio can be. Add table games to this and you have an endless list of things you can do to stay engaged online while making a little money on the side. With HTML5 and developers realizing the future is in mobile gaming, we have seen live gaming sessions being accessed through mobile devices.

Inclusive Payment Options

Casinos have adopted all imaginable payment methods, a fact that has included players from all parts of the world. Through your mobile device, you not only play a number of games, but you can also make payments and withdraw cash. Some online options that work perfectly include Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, EFTs for large amounts, InstaDebit, MasterCard, Visa, and many others.

These eWallets are easily accessible wherever you are and compatible with several casinos. They are also safe and if you add cryptocurrency to that mix, the cost per transaction is reduced drastically or completely removed.

Bonuses and Other Perks

Online casinos offer freebies to capture a share of the market. These bonuses are different for new and existing players, but you are assured of something enticing each time to keep you loyal. These bonuses are available to mobile users; deposit and no-deposit bonuses for first-time account registration, free spins for slots, and offers to top your account when you refer a friend.

To keep players engaged, mobile casinos are rolling out even bigger bonuses regularly, especially with people spending so much time on their phones. They are also enrolling users on bonus plans where they are rewarded for being loyal and active. These tactics aren’t merely for bringing them to the door but also keeping players active.

Improved Security

Playing online games either through mobile devices or a PC exposes you to malware that could be attached to the games as they are a top target. Not so long ago, this was a top disadvantage for playing online, and some players lost data when they had their computers got attacked. That has gone down a great deal as developers keep trying to stay a step ahead of malware.

Data is yet another area prone to theft and manipulation by malicious users, and so legit casino sites have resorted to Secure Socket Layer encryption to protect users from eavesdroppers. In all these, mobile casinos are safer than regular online ones since phone protection is even better. You can always download free antivirus software as an extra layer of protection.

Top Technology

Developers used Flash for long enough to develop a new tech that would allow for a smoother transition to mobile gaming than what we had before. Now, games that could only be played from PCs are accessible through mobile casino apps. Even better is that these apps remove the need to be connected to the internet to play for free or real money.

This new technology also enables developers to compress games to a size that will not overwhelm a mobile gadget even when a live gaming session is in play. Interesting to see what the future holds since it only seems like the beginning.

Immersive Experience

When gambling only involved logging into your account through a PC and playing a few games of slots, it wasn’t all that exciting. Game developers then realized they could reach further by including an immersive experience involving live gaming to give the discerning old-school player the feel of being at a land-based casino, right from their mobile devices. Add to that the ability to make real money while being challenged by a group of strangers with the same goal, and the thrill goes to a whole other level. Mobile gaming looks almost unstoppable now with the numerous changes being made on games to orient them for mobile devices – from graphics to soundtracks designed to fit the gadget.

The Future Started Yesterday

We can all agree that the future of mobile gambling industry is bright if statistics from the past decade are any indication. We are likely to keep experiencing growth because players have easy access, thanks to powerful tech and smartphones, and we know software developers are inspired now more than ever. Governments are also collecting taxes on gambling and have gotten a taste of how it is to make so much with so little effort, and so they will do whatever it takes to regulate the industry.