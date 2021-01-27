“We Are Standing At The Forefront Of Changes” – The interview with Grace Tennet, a content manager at CasinoHex

In this interview, we are going to chat with Grace Tennet, a person who knows everything about online gambling. She stood at the origins of New Zealand’s branch of CasinoHex and continues to work on the platform managing a team of developers, researchers, and copywriters.

After graduating from the university, Grace started working as a copywriter and sharpened her skills in editing and search engine optimization. In 2017, she received a job offer from Casino HEX and immediately accepted it because gambling was one of her biggest hobbies. It is noteworthy that Grace also writes a blog about online casinos and games of chance.

Why did you choose copywriting as an occupation?

To be honest, I don’t even remember the times when I didn’t want to write. Since high school, I was constantly involved in writing competitions and was a real bookworm. That is why after graduation I started searching for vacancies in copywriting. Fortunately, I found several great projects rather quickly.

What brought you to gambling?

I love iGaming and everything related to virtual entertainment. Gambling wasn’t one of my initial hobbies but it attracted my attention 5 or 6 years ago with outstanding design, a chance to apply different strategies, and to find same-minded people. With time I realized that I am good at it and am ready to share my knowledge with others.

What are the pros and cons of working as a copywriter?

For me, the biggest advantages of working as a copywriter are being always aware of the latest trends and understanding that you help people. They get valuable information and can be sure that it is fresh, relevant, and honest. To be honest, I can’t think of a single con. Well, except for the heavy workload from time to time. But I also love it!

Can you tell us more about Casino HEX?

Casino Hex is a famous name in the global arena. It has been supplying users with gambling information, the latest news, and free games since 2016. Hex is a Germany-based website but at the moment we work on more than 20 markets. For example, Canada, the UK, Sweden, France, and the Netherlands. Our latest project is a version for Chinese players. We speak more than 20 languages and tailor our articles to the legislation and peculiarities of a particular country.

How many experts are there in your team?

I am working on the NZ version of the platform and my team consists of copywriters, CEO specialists, researchers, developers, and designers. We work together to find the freshest information and releases, and make the data readable and interesting.

What is your main task at CasinoHex?

My goal is to introduce players to the world of gambling and to make their experience not only fun but also safe and responsible. I want to give them as much information as possible so that they could choose a reliable casino, pick the right game, and understand such terms as odds, house edge, and payout percentage.

What casino types are the most popular at the moment?

It is safe to say that more and more players choose mobile casinos over desktop ones. While there are numerous casino types in the modern market, they hardly compete with mobile versions which are flexible and convenient. You can play your favourite games on the go without missing important tournaments or promotions.

What does the future of gambling withhold?

One of the things I like about gambling is that it’s constantly evolving and we are standing at the forefront of changes. Rather soon we will witness a blend of virtual and augmented reality with games of chance. We will be able to play using our smartwatches and will enjoy 3D games with a full immersion into the process.

What is your favourite online casino?

It is difficult to name a single platform because there are many gambling sites that I visit. Some of them have generous bonuses, others – an impressive lobby and VIP program. The trick is to come up with your own formula and to understand what your gambling priorities are.

Can you share a few gambling tips with our readers?

This question deserves a separate post because I can go on about gambling tips for ages. But if I had to name a few, they would include choosing a casino with a generous and transparent welcome bonus, paying attention to a payout percentage, and starting with a free mode before investing real money.

Grace gave us lots of useful information and insights not only about gambling and the future of the industry but also about copywriting, managing teams, and finding a dream job. Hopefully, you found our interview interesting! Follow our updates for more useful facts and tips.