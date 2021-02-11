Factors To Consider In Comparing Online Casinos

If you are a fan of casino games and have been a patron at a land-based casino, you probably want to try out online casino gaming by now, if you still have not. Especially with all the restrictions that came recently, and with all the casinos getting their operation suspended, people had to find a way to keep on with their gambling activities. This is where online casinos come in–your new way of playing your casino games. From the usual slot machine games to card games to table games and more, it is your land-based casino brought online and straight to your computer or mobile device.

However, with the huge number of online casinos currently out there–thousands of them if not tens of thousands–getting started on finding a good one can be a bit confusing and overwhelming. Luckily, for you, there are several available online casino comparison sites out there, which can give you a deeper insight into the pros and cons of each or app.

But what makes an online casino worth it, and what makes it a hard pass? Here are some of the things you might want to look out for.

Game roster

Perhaps you might wonder–aren’t all online casinos offering the same roster of games? The answer to that is yes and no. Yes, they all do offer the same type of games but no, they still differ in a lot of ways.

First off, the developers who made the games. While there is no way to say which one is the “best” online casino game developer, they make their games differently when it comes to mechanics, user interface, and graphics. It may be the same game of slots, but the visuals, music, and interface being different are what sets a game apart from others.

The second is the RTP or return-to-player. This is the rate of the total amount wagered that is set to go back to the bettors. Most games have an RTP of 90 to sometimes 98%, with the remaining percentage going to the casinos’ pocket as income. However, do take note that this doesn’t mean that you are, individually, to get that rate back from your bets. The RTP shows the overall return of the money to all players at a certain time.

Bonuses and freebies

One of the best things that makes an online casino different from the traditional land-based casino is that you are never short of freebies and bonuses online. From signing up for a new account to making your first deposit to just you playing on the site regularly–you are bound to get bonuses from time to time. A sign-up bonus can go from $5 to $20 worth of free play. As for your deposit bonus, some sites offer up to 100% equivalent bonus of up to $2000 in value.

The only difference now is what bonus you are getting and how big or how small it is–this varies from one online casino to another. So, try to read into their bonus and freebie details and compare them together, and see which offer appeals the most to you.

The customer service

No matter how smooth and seamless a system of an online casino may be, anything could go wrong at any time. Bugs and glitches can happen, and you would surely want immediate assistance if ever you encounter this unpleasant experience.

This is why customer service matters. Check for accessible support, and check whether you are getting live support from a real person or automated support via a programmed bot and decide what you prefer for yourself.