5 Online Gambling Myths to Shut Down

With remote correspondence on the rise, online gambling has seen a surge over the past year. More betting firms leverage modern technology to securely deliver digital slot machines and pokies to millions of fans worldwide via desktop computers and smartphones.

Although virtual betting has come a long way, there are still some pervading myths about this gaming format. It’s essential to set the record straight as questions about the safety, fairness, and transparency of online gambling platforms linger.

Myth 1: Online Gambling Isn’t Secure

When spending money on the internet, there’s always a concern about cybersecurity. However, threats like viruses, password theft, data breaches, and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are not unique to the gambling industry. Aware of the cyber risks they face daily, online casinos tend to use the highest level of cybersecurity measures, such as:

Multi-factor Authentication– This feature requires the user to perform two verification methods to access their online gambling account. For example, when you attempt to log in, the system sends a unique code to your phone, which you must supply to the site.

Encryption– Many regulated online casinos have adopted 128-bit SSL encryption or advanced encryption standard (AES) 256-bit systems to make their sites or applications are difficult to breach.

Myth 2: You Can’t Win

Although some people may feel this way (especially when losing money), this is simply untrue. Of course you can win—regulated online betting companies must follow strict fairness rules and incorporate verified random number generators to ensure fair play.

For example, slots utilize mathematical algorithms to balance entertainment with the casino’s ability to profit. The games are inherently designed to provide a fun experience for players, with a chance to win real money.

So, if you’re not winning, that’s not because the virtual machines are rigged to the house’s favor. You’re only playing a game of chance where the scales can tip either way. Higher volatility online slots may pay less frequently than lower-volatility options, but they still pay.

Myth 3: Online Slots and Pokies Go Cold

Some gamblers have floated that online pokies are programmed to let you win for a certain period, only to “go cold” after a while, inducing a losing streak. In reality, regulated casinos use random number generators to drive the randomization of outcomes. No legitimate casino’s game is going to pay out continuously and then suspend all winnings for long.

Plus, an online system designed to go hot and cold alternately might provide a level of predictability that some observant and clever players could exploit. It wouldn’t be in the casino’s best interests to have their gambling software paying out continuously by design.

Thanks to randomization, every spin counts and carries an equal chance of winning for everyone. If you hit the jackpot more often than others, you’re just plain lucky or a skilled player.

Myth 4: Bonuses are a Sham

This misunderstanding originates from the various bonus formats available at different online casinos. However, bonuses are often genuine, and you can take advantage of them to reap the benefits. To be on the safe side, ensure to read the fine print and terms for redeeming or otherwise using any incentives before making your first deposit.

The wagering requirement of a bonus is probably the most confusing of all. You have to satisfy it to withdraw your winnings from playing with the bonus amount. There are casino bonuses with real money incentives, and you’re unlikely to feel cheated if you take your time to understand each offer before taking it.

Myth 5: Online Casinos Encourage Minors to Gamble

No, regulated virtual gambling doesn’t make it easy for underage individuals to access online wagering accounts. Theoretically, a minor could input credit card details to deposit money. However, they would need to skirt the thorough age verification process online casinos are required to implement. For instance, you need to supply a valid identification document, such as a driver’s license or passport, to sign up.

Besides requiring ID verification, most online platforms prompt a series of questions to determine the player’s eligibility to gamble legally.

Regulated Online Casinos

It’s tempting to be afraid of new trends since there is a lot of unknown that comes with innovation. However, online casinos show time and time again they are safe and fair platforms. The winnings and bonuses are real, and the pokies aren’t rigged. To enjoy an entertaining gambling experience, ensure relevant authorities regulate your preferred online casino.