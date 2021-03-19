How to Protect Data from Hacker Attacks?

Today, the successful operation of enterprises, organizations, military structures and betting platforms depends more and more on information resources. The value of information is determined by its reliability, relevance and confidentiality. The widespread use of computer tools in human activity has led to the emergence of the important task of ensuring the effective operation of information storage and processing systems. The issue of information protection from unauthorized influences comes to the fore.

Analysis of safety requirements

To achieve effective information protection, it is required to correctly design the protection subsystem and apply the appropriate methods and means of protection. The correctness of the design is determined by the fulfillment of all the requirements for the protection subsystem, therefore, at the initial stage, it is necessary to formulate the safety requirements for the protection system. Then, based on these requirements, solutions are selected and developed that are used to protect information.

The result of the requirements analysis is a list of resources, threats and vulnerabilities arising in the system, requirements for the applied protection mechanisms, a preliminary assessment of the risk and the achieved security.

To study the analysis process, a mathematical model of the information system is used. The model of the information system is expanded with the models of elements used in the construction of information protection tools: threats, protection tools, etc.

The mathematical model represents a static state and describes the following elements:

informational resources;

active processes performing data processing and access;

vulnerabilities present in the information system;

security threats;

means and methods of information protection.

Security threats

Risk analysis and formulation of requirements for the protection system are based on information about possible threats and their characteristics.

Man-made threats are caused by human activities. Intentional threats are distinguished by the offender’s unintended self-serving goals. Unintentional threats are the result of unintentional design, development, and operation errors.

Depending on the source, threats are divided into internal and external. There are such types of threats: the threat of violation of confidentiality of information, integrity of information, denial of service (violation of availability).

When analyzing the impact of violations, one should distinguish between the following types of threats:

interrupt;

interception;

modification;

falsification.

The threat of interruption causes a breach in the availability of information. The threat of interception leads to a violation of the confidentiality of information. When exposed to a modification threat, the confidentiality and integrity of information is violated. Falsification leads to a violation of the authenticity of information. The choice of means and methods of protection depends on the types of emerging threats.

Methods and means of information protection

To counter threats, a set of security measures is used:

legal or legislative measures;

moral and ethical measures;

administrative measures;

physical;

hardware and software measures.

Hardware and software methods include electronic devices and programs that, in combination, allow us to resist these threats.

There are two complementary approaches to protecting information systems: formal modeling of security policy and cryptographic methods of protecting information. Formal security models provide system designers with fundamental principles that guide systems design concepts. Cryptography provides methods for ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and restricting access to data.

A formal security model is very important for obtaining a secure system, since it defines the basic principles and concepts of security that are used at the level of interaction between system elements. The formal model is built on the basis of the requirements for the system. To theoretically prove the security of the system, formal proof of security should be carried out.

Cryptography is a collection of algorithms and protocols for protecting information.

Consider the types of cryptographic blocks that are used in information security systems:

identification;

authentication;

encryption;

integrity control.

The purpose of identification is to delimit user or process access to data in the system. Authentication is used to authenticate an authenticated user. The encryption method is fundamental for the construction of secure systems; on its basis, most other security methods are implemented. The integrity control method is designed to counter integrity threats.

A secure system is built on the basis of the use of all types of cryptographic methods, and only a set of measures allows with the required confidence to resist certain threats.

Cryptography uses algorithms:

symmetric data encryption;

public key encryption;

hashing data.

The symmetric data encryption algorithm is based on the fact that one secret key is used, which is transmitted over a secure channel to the sender and recipient.

In the case of public key encryption, the private key is not required to be transmitted over a secure channel. Two key pairs are used, encryption is performed using the public key, and the reverse transformation is performed using the secret key.

Hashing algorithms are designed to obtain a compressed image of data, from which the data cannot be recovered, but its integrity can be verified.

Keys used in cryptographic algorithms must meet certain requirements, and for this, key generation algorithms have been developed.

SSL encryption

SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) is a cryptographic protocol that enables secure transmission of information over the Internet.

SSL is used when you need to provide an adequate level of protection for information that the user transmits to the server. Some sites that work with electronic money (banks, online stores, content exchanges, online casino platforms and betting resources) transmit secret data. In addition to the password, it can be the number and series of the passport, credit card number, pin code, etc. Such information is of great interest to attackers, so if you use the unsecured http protocol for transmission, then your data can be intercepted and used for personal gain … To prevent the interception of sensitive information, Netscape Communications created the SSL protocol.

The Secure Sockets Layer protocol allows encrypted information to be transmitted over unclassified channels, ensuring reliable communication between two remote applications.

To transfer data using SSL, the server must have an SSL certificate, which contains information about the owner of the key, the certification authority, information about the public key (purpose, scope, etc.). The server may require the user to provide a client certificate, if the used authorization method provides for it.

When using an SSL certificate, the server and client exchange initialization welcome messages containing information about the protocol version, session ID, encryption and compression method. Next, the server sends a certificate or a key message to the client, if necessary, it requires a client certificate. After several operations, the final refinement of the algorithm and keys takes place, the server sends the final message and, finally, the exchange of secret data. This identification process can take a long time, so when reconnecting, the session ID of the previous connection is usually used.

Thus, at present, the SSL protocol has become widespread on the Internet, since it provides a sufficiently high level of protection for information transmitted between applications.

Conclusion

So, in the modern world, there is an acute issue of protecting data from hacker attacks. A variety of proven and new methods of struggle are possible against various threats. Basically, well-known security and encryption protocols, such as SSL, make it safe to be on the network.