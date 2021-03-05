Live Streaming: The Official Guide For US Sports Fans

US sports fans have never had it so good for live coverage

Sports fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live streaming, with major broadcasters covering top class action on a 24/7/365 basis.

There are a plethora of different outlets offering comprehensive coverage of soccer, combat sports, American Football, the Olympics and more, ensuring that fans never miss a minute of the action.

However, as with many other online services the quality of the streams can vary, especially when it comes to both cost and reliability.

Read on as we take a closer look at some of the leading sports streaming sites that you can access to watch the best live action in 2021.

fuboTV – Soccer

fuboTV was initially a soccer-only service and it is fair to say that its coverage of the sport remains amongst the best in the business.

The Champions League and Europa League are included in a wide range of soccer competitions currently covered by fuboTV.

Fans of other major sports certainly aren’t neglected, with the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB all featured on fuboTV during the season.

Prices vary based on your plan and selected add-on services, but most users can expect to pay around $65 per month for the most popular streaming package.

Hulu – Olympic Games

If you love watching the Olympic Games, Hulu gives you access to NBCSN which offers comprehensive of both the summer and winter editions.

Hulu is also a great streaming service for fans of US sports, offering users live games from the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA basketball and many more.

There are more than 65 live and on demand channels on Hulu including ESPN, FS1, CBS, ABC and TNT, with subscriptions costing around $65 per month.

With the option to personalise your experience by tailoring content based on your favourite sports, teams or leagues, Hulu is well worth checking out.

ESPN+ – UFC

A subscription to ESPN+ costs $60 per year, making the basic package one of the best around for sports fans searching for general coverage.

Subscribers can watch live games from the MLB, NHL and MLS, while golf, college sports, international soccer and tennis are also featured.

However, where ESPN+ particularly shines is with their UFC coverage, with users able to watch live events throughout the year.

ESPN+ also offers a competitively priced annual subscription for exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) matches in UFC and boxing.

Live streams galore for combat sports fans

DAZN – Combat Sports

For anyone looking to widen the scope of their viewing of combat sports, DAZN is undoubtedly the service provider you need.

DAZN streams top class boxing matches from various promoters including Matchroom Boxing, GGG Promotions and World Boxing Super Series.

They also offer plenty of mixed martial arts coverage from Bellator, KSW and Combate Americas, although the UFC is sadly not available.

With subscriptions priced at just $2 per month, DAZN is a streaming service that every combat sports fan should have.

CBS All Access – Regionalised Content

Sports fans who enjoy taking a more regionalised approach to live streaming would be well advised to check out CBS All Access.

Subscriptions start at $6 per month and this allows users to stream a live feed of your local CBS Sports channel as part of your plan.

The NFL, NCAA basketball and selected PGA Tour events are amongst a vast array of sporting action that can be viewed on the service.

With apps available for smartphones, streaming devices and game consoles, CBS All Access does exactly what it says on the tin.

Sling TV – Flexible Packages

Flexibility is the name of the game at Sling TV, with users able to take advantage of a ‘cancel anytime’ offer throughout the year.

This means that if you follow particular leagues and want to take a break from your subscription during the off-season, you can do.

Sling TV’s sports package gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Stadium and TNT, while you have the option of accessing local channels at no extra cost.

With a hefty 25 percent discount available for any users who also take out the entertainment package, Sling TV offers an excellent all-round streaming service.

beIN SPORTS – European Soccer

beIN SPORTS is another platform that should appeal to anyone searching for soccer streams, with fans able to access leagues and competitions that are not available elsewhere.

The network offers comprehensive live coverage of La Liga and Ligue 1, meaning that fans of European soccer should be in their element.

If soccer in South America is more your thing, beIN SPORTS broadcasts the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

The beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming platform also features tennis, motor sports, rugby and more, and subscriptions are available from around $20 per month.