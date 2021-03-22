The Good and The Bad of the Rapid Growing Online Slots Industry

Online slots are one of the most played casino games worldwide. Their popularity is linked to the easy gameplay and fun experience they offer bettors. Over the years, online slots have evolved to offer players more exciting gameplay and bigger rewards. From the simple fruit machines that dominated the land-based casinos to the sophisticated online slot games we see today, they are likely to continue grabbing people’s attention.

However, as much as we may love playing slots online, there are two sides to the activity. Online slots impact society both positively and negatively. It is up to us to choose how we want this exciting pastime activity to affect us. Here are the good and the bad things online slots have brought to us.

The Good

We start with the good things playing online slots brings to society as a whole.

They are a Great Way to Unwind

While playing slot games online, they encourage pleasurable effects of one being in a flow state, which is believed to be good for mental health. People can use slot games to distract themselves from their daily stresses. It is a great way to help them unwind after a stressful day at work.

They are Rewarding

While some people play online slots for fun, many do so for monetary rewards. Many people have become millionaires overnight by winning jackpots while playing progressive slots. Even those who don’t win millions walk away with cash once they match symbols on the reels. Some players play online slots professionally. To them, there could not have been a better way of making an income.

They Create Employment

We need software developers to produce the slot titles we enjoy playing every day. The popularity of online slots means more job opportunities for developers who are tasked with coming up with better titles that offer players more exciting gameplay. Ranging from coders to graphic designers, all these professionals have a role in producing online slots.

It Earns Revenue for the Government

In most countries, bettors are not obligated to pay taxes on their winnings. The casino operators have to do so. The more the number of online slots offered by casinos and winnings paid out, the more the government collects in taxes. It is one stream of revenue for the government, which is a positive impact. The government uses this revenue to complete projects that benefit all the citizens.

The Bad

Not everything is rosy about online slots. They also come with their drawbacks that we have to consider before getting immersed into playing these irresistible games online. Here are some of the bad things they have brought.

Betting Addiction

The main vice associated with online betting is addiction. Online slots can be addictive due to their exciting gameplay and promise of big rewards. People tend to play them for too long as there is a promise of winning money. While some gamblers are disciplined enough to stick to a budget, some overdo things and let the game control them. They end up spending too much money and time playing online slots, which turns into a nasty habit.

In extreme cases, addicts end up in debts, which causes other major problems to them and their families. Some debts see gamblers losing their properties, including homes and cars.

It Harms the Economy

As the online slot industry continues to thrive, it means that people are spending more money at online casinos playing these games. The result is a negative effect on the economy since people spend more money gambling at the expense of other things. Other industries are missing out while some go out of business. for those who can, they are also getting into the betting industry to minimize their losses.

Gambling Encourages Criminal Activities in Some Players

To sustain a gambling behavior can prove expensive, especially for those who are addicted to the activity. If such individuals lose their job or can no longer afford to gamble, they might resort to criminal activities to satisfy their betting needs.

Some addicted bettors steal from their families, while others will not even spare the whole society. These characters end up in jail or rehab, which is an extra burden to the whole society.

Fun fact: New Zealand has experienced the highest growth in online slots popularity

Over the years, more and more Kiwis are heading online to play pokies, as they fondly call slots. Pokies are some of the most played casino games in New Zealand for their simplicity and the rewards. As they continue to crave more action, software developers are always on their feet developing better pokies for Kiwis to enjoy. Today, Kiwis can enjoy playing NZ online pokies inspired by some of the biggest TV shows and movies, among other themes.

The Future of Online Slots

As you can see, online slots have impacted society both positively and negatively. As you continue to enjoy playing your favorite slot games, you need to keep this in mind and choose wisely how you want your choices to affect both you and the society at large. The choice is in your hands!