Three Popular Basketball-themed slots in Canada

Whenever we are missing the intense action from the basketball court, like when there is a sudden break or the season concludes, we tend to find things related to the popular sport to do. While there are many things you can do to fill that void, we will like to suggest playing basketball-related casino games.

Basketball-themed casino games usually feature amazing graphics, tons of symbols and bonus features to make the games interesting to play for sports lovers and gamblers. And those features are also what you should look out for when picking a casino game.

Along with that, people also evaluate payouts and the volatility of slot games as highly volatile slots payout have always proved to be significant. In this article, we will be listing out some of the Basketball-themed slot games known across online casino Canada and the rest of North America of course!.

Money Shot by WGS Technology

Money Shot by WGS Technology is one of the most popular sports slots known in Canada. It features 5 reels and 20 pay lines with impressive graphics of symbols. The lower paying symbols consists of whistles, fans in makeup and wigs, pair of kicks, the playing court, and a rack of basketballs. While the higher paying symbols include the mascot, cheerleaders, and the all-star jersey.

The bonus is represented by a single basketball; the wild comes in form of three players watching a ball pass through the net while the scatter takes the form of a scoreboard. The minimum bet in this slot game is $0.20, and the maximum is $200. Included in the game is a 10,000 coin jackpot if you’re chanced to figure it. There is also the bonus round that consists of shooting the ball at different nets with fixed winning amounts.

Basketball Star by Microgaming

Basketball Star is one of the most prominent basketball-themed slot games known in Canada and considering it was developed by Microgaming, who is regarded as a top leading 5 dollar deposit casino reward winner, we should be expecting some impressive graphics and gameplay all through the game. Basketball Star is a 3-row, 5 reels and 243 pay lines that come with symbols taking on the form of medals, water bottle caddy, tactics board, and running shoes.

The Microgaming video slot has an RTP of 96.52%, with wilds on the third, fourth, and fifth wheels expanding and disappearing, to bring up more wilds. You can enjoy up to 25 free spins in this video slot, which has a minimum bet of $0.50 and a maximum bet of $50. You can always see the crowds screaming in excitement as you spin the wheel, which gives you a close feeling of being in the courtside.

Basketball by Evoplay

Immediately after clicking to play this game, the first thing players will see is a background with the basketball court. On the sidebar of the screen, you will see the stadium filled up with spectators watching as you spin the wheel. The video slot comes with standard 9-A symbols that appear on the coloured jerseys. This is a 5-reel video slot with 20 pay lines with higher paying symbols that comes in form of the animals that represent the different teams.

The scatter symbols are represented by flaming ball symbols, and three or more could help you unlock the free spins rounds. The wild symbols are the basketball hoops. The slot game has an RTP of 94.8% with background music to get players pumped up for the game.