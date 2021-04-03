Burglary suspect barricades in salon, one suspect detained

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies detained a burglary suspect Saturday morning while another was believed to be barricaded in a local salon.

The suspected burglars targeted Novila Salon & Spa in the 23300 block of Cinema Drive.

“We currently detained one suspect and we believe we have on suspect inside the location,” said Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli, noting that deputies on the scene report that the suspects entered through the roof.

Sheriff’s deputies asked that people avoid the area in a tweet sent Saturday morning. “There is currently an ongoing investigation taking place on the 23300 block of Cinema Drive in Valencia,” the SCV Sheriff’s Station tweeted.