Evolution Gaming spends $534 million buying Big Time Gaming

Evolution Gaming Group has started the year with an announcement of yet another big acquisition as they have agreed to purchase famous software provider Big Time Gaming for a thrilling sum of $534 million.

Evolution appears to be on quite a roll, having acquired Net Entertainment and Red Tiger Gaming last year. These two established providers have already made a grand contribution to the Group, as they showcase prolific portfolios with already popular games.

Industry Leaders Continue with Aggressive Acquisition Strategy

When first appearing in 2006, Evolution Gaming has transformed the European live dealer platform with their revolutionary ideas, approaches and implementations. They were the first to introduce live-streamed casino games, which eventually helped them evolve and become developers, producers and license-issuers of Live Casino Solutions.

Nowadays, maybe more than ever, in the times when a global pandemic of Covid-19 has resulted in lockdowns making us stay at home, we’ve all turned to this or that online entertainment. Evolution Gaming has and will greatly benefit from this, as they distribute quality live dealer programs with highly entertaining and immersive contents.

As pioneers in creating innovative live casino programs, they have dedicated themselves to delivering classic casino games, such as Poker, Roulette, Blackjack or Baccarat in quite a unique way. All events are held live and transmitted from their studios. This is what made Evolution stand out from the crowd. Their primary asset is a team working together in harmony on fulfilling some pretty visionary tasks.

Upon entering an uninvestigated area of online gambling at the beginning of the new millennium, little did they know that the company was to emerge as one of the leaders and trend-setters. Their dedication to specific markets and catering to their unique needs significantly added to their ascent.

Their efforts have been richly rewarded each year starting from 2010 until today with international industry awards. The Live Casino Supplier of the Year is an award they’ve managed to obtain 11 years in a row, which is certainly a goal not easily achieved.

Hence, we mustn’t forget to mention one of their most popular and successful online products named Crazy Time, a one-of-a-kind online game show. This adrenaline-pumping and rewarding Wheel Game has four Bonuses on offer and is packed with Multipliers going as high as 25,000x. Evolution Gaming’s main aim is definitely the satisfaction of their end users – gamblers world-wide. There isn’t a casino in the world that doesn’t offer Evolution Gaming products.

Big Time Gaming Cashes in on Megaways Success

As for Big Time Gaming, there is almost no need to introduce such an important player in the iGaming industry. This Australia-based software developer is famous for their amazingly interesting and engaging online slots. Some of their most-played slots are certainly Bonanza, Wheel of Fortune and Extra Chilli. These are shining examples and great representatives of how most BTG’s titles look and play like. Punters can expect rewarding and highly animated gameplays done with stupendous visuals and tremendous soundtracks.

What made Big Time Gaming leaders in the market is their break-through Megaways playing mechanism. The technology first appeared in 2015 implement in a video slot called Dragon Born. However, it won’t be until next year when Bonanza video slot is rolled out that the Megaways mechanism is fully recognized and starts gaining momentum. From mere 40 or so paylines present in most games of that period, Megaways introduced up to 117, 649 ways to win. The only condition for wins to get formed is for matching icons to land on at least three initial consecutive positions. This engine has become so popular that more than 200 games from various providers feature it.

Representatives from both companies are of the opinion that this merger is to the benefit of all. Evolution Gaming and Big Time Gaming have their minds set on creating products that are of top-notch quality and design, backed up with impeccable paying mechanics. Both houses have plenty of experience, ups and downs behind them. What makes them so successful is not pondering on failures but learning from mistakes and focusing on what future has in store.

The amount agreed upon is to be paid out partly in cash and partly in Evolution shares. The completion of the acquisition is supposed to occur during the second quarter of 2021, after all regulatory approvals gave been cleared.