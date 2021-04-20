The impact of digital technology on tourism

As the digital age rises to a new level, digital strategies can be applied in almost any industry. Companies know that if they want to stay competitive, they need to find meaningful, helpful business and technological innovations for their customers. This is no different in the travel industry. In response to new challenges, they are able to deliver benefits that deliver significant revenue growth.

What changed?

Nowadays, when people are looking for their destinations, flights, accommodation. They do it on the internet, so the call for human help was picked up by digital technology. It’s far more comfortable and faster to grab your phone and search for the desired destination on multiple platforms rather than visit numerous travel agencies.

This is a significant change for both ordinary people and tourism providers. If any company in the tourism or entertainment industry does not keep pace with the trends, it could be seriously disadvantageous. The touristic platforms have to provide detailed information and multiple options in a single package; otherwise, the visitors will leave the site in the hope of finding another, better one. Therefore all the local touristic centers or travel agencies need to have an excellent mobile-friendly website, or maybe even an app.

But the technological innovation didn’t stop at the moment when the customer purchased his ticket. From the landing moment, a tourist can face many challenges in front of him, and the touristic centers have to be aware of this.

Starting with finding the hotel, the nearest ATM, restaurant reviews, a tourist can have many questions. And your website or app should give answers to all of their questions. This is the biggest challenge for the providers. It’s hard to deliver information and other services which are both helpful and entertaining. However, some game-changing technologies can be implemented so the customers may have a better experience.

Here are seven technology trends that travel businesses should consider in the near future:

Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR): These technologies can improve content marketing and guest experience. An airline or hotel can use these to present their services convincingly. Also, with AR, they can provide live instructions with the help of the phone’s camera. Of course, implementing technology like this is not accessible by far. But it’s pretty unique and can give a lot of free publicity for a brand or city.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): This provides the basis for many increasingly used innovations in the tourism sector. this includes the world of machine learning, chatbots, and robots. Artificial intelligence can be used to automate tasks previously performed by humans and speed up specific learning processes. At the same time, quality and performance can improve while costs are reduced.

Internet of Things (IoT): This means a variety of clearly identifiable electronic devices that can recognize some essential information and communicate it with another device on an Internet-based network. An excellent example of this is Lufthansa, which allows passengers to track lost packages in an application using a link on their mobile boarding pass.

Automation: As you can see, more and more human activities take up automation and robotics while searching for information. The customer relationship is no longer made by people but by automated programs or AIs. And that’s not all. There are already hotels in the famous Silicon Valley where robots replace staff. This means that any basic things like a towel or water will no longer be brought to us by a human but by a small robot. Or in Las Vegas, for example, you may already find robot dealers in some casinos. Of course, it will be a long time before a robot distributes our cards at the blackjack table, but automation is a real phenomenon that is moving very fast in tourism.

Voice technology: More and more customers are using voice-based interactions instead of typing. Several hotels are experimenting with voice-activated devices—for example, W Austin – Marriott International, Kimpton Alexis Hotel, and Westin Buffalo. But the well-known virtual assistants can be mentioned here. Now you can find and order the best local products just by asking Alexa or Siri to help you. How can this help you? If you’re any kind of provider in a tourist city make sure that your website can be read in English so these virtual assistants can navigate through them flawlessly.

Wifi connection: People want to stay in touch while traveling to get helpful travel tips or share their experiences with friends. Therefore, it is worthwhile for tourism service providers to invest in wireless networks to increase the guest experience.

Portable devices: their market launch has not started too fast, but today more and more companies are using them. For example, at Walt Disney theme parks, visitors receive a “Magic Bracelet” that is constantly connected to the park’s network, reducing queuing times, always knowing where they are going and what activities they are doing.

Conclusion

Being a travel agency or a service provider in a touristic city can have different challenges because of the technology. But these technological trends mentioned above can open up new possibilities for your company. So always seek new opportunities to improve your services bot in quantity and quality and make sure that your clients get the best service they can get to come back to you and even recommend you to others.