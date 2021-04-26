Top Desktops for PC Gamers

A basic laptop will do for work or studying, but gamers need to be more picky. Reading relevant PS4 steering wheel reviews and recommendations on what to pack a PC with for the best result is unavoidable. The thing is, even the best wheel for PS4 alone will not satisfy a true gaming fan. Some games are either better with a good PC or are released for PC only.

So, to be on the safe side, players need everything, including a PS4, the best ps4 steering wheel, a decent desktop computer, and a handful of other gadgets. The most reasonable approach is to start with the basics. This means getting a powerful PC and a PS4 first and then proceeding to the best PS4 driving wheel, a VR headset, a gaming mouse pad, and whatnot.

#1 Crème de la Crème: The Alienware Aurora R11

Few gamers would disagree that no amount of research can result in a desktop PC better than the Alienware Aurora R11. Its perks start with the cool futuristic design and do not end. By the way, every Too Hot to Handle fan is guaranteed to love the look of the Alienware Aurora R11. It looks like the virtual assistant Lana’s older brother but is way more powerful.

The Alienware Aurora R11 is not a cheap option by any means, but its tech characteristics match the price. Also, it is very upgrade-friendly, so different Alienware Aurora R11 PCs vary in terms of capabilities and price. Gamers are also free to improve the machine as their skills and expectations grow.

Still, even the basic configuration of Core i5 with GTX 1650 Ti and 128 GB of RAM provides a seamless gaming experience. As a cherry on top, the Alienware Aurora R11 has a great cooling system. No matter what the PC is packed with, it will not overheat.

#2 Cool Design: CyberPowerPC Infinity X109 Gaming PC

Seeing how popular visuals-centric games are (think Journey, Limbo, or Gris), it is clear that there are many gamers out there who value great aesthetics. CyberPowerPC Infinity X109 Gaming PC is a great choice for them. Many reviewers compare the PC to a disco ball or a Christmas tree, and rightly so. It has colorful lights all over.

But a great design is not the only perk of this machine. Its hardware is no less impressive. Packed with Intel Core i9 10850K and the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, as well as a 2TB hard drive, there is little CyberPowerPC Infinity X109 Gaming PC cannot do.

Basically, this desktop computer is a pleasure to look at and can handle almost everything, including 1440p gaming. It is a great investment that will not need any major refreshments for at least several years. The price is quite reasonable for the characteristics.

#3 Unparalleled Power: HP Omen Obelisk

HP Omen Obelisk could actually be in the ‘cool design’ section as well. It looks exactly like the name suggests – like an omen obelisk (or, with some effort of imagination, like Saruman’s Orthanc). In any case, it looks breathtaking.

However, design is not the most distinct thing about HP Omen Obelisk – its power is. The machine has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, arguably the best option available. It is also okay with up to 1300W of power supply. Gamers who like to have some fun with adjusting the configuration are in for a treat.

Omen Obelisk is very upgradable. Everyone who can afford great configuration will be able to play whatever they like for close to a decade – way more than the average 4-6 years for most PCs. Sadly, this is not true for more basic models, but then again, it is never a bad idea to start with the basics and move to higher-end configs slowly.

#4 Perfectly Balanced: The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is the Cloud 9 Living Gift Card of desktop computers – a perfect present for someone you do not know that well. So, if you find yourself googling ‘best buy steering wheel’ on the eve of a new friend’s birthday party, maybe think again and go with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 first. There is nothing too outstanding about this PC, but it is a safe and reliable choice.

Its multiple perks include:

A wide price range starting at a little over $1,000 for base models and going all the way up to $3,000 for advanced configurations.

The downsides include a plastic construction and noisier-than-average cooling fans. But this seems like a small sacrifice given the PC’s overwhelming benefits.

#5 A Budget-Friendly Option: Dell G5 Gaming Desktop

Dell G5 cannot really compare to the rest of the desktop computers on this list, but it is easily the best affordable option on the market. It starts at about $700, which is not a lot of money to pay for a decent gaming PC. It can be easily reconfigured later.

Dell G5’s cheaper configs have the GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card and 8GB or 16GB of RAM. However, the machine supports up to 64GB, quite enough for most amateur gamers. The PC is pretty fast and delivers a seamless full HD 60fps gaming experience.

Also, Dell G5 is very compact, which makes it a great choice if you do not have much room to spare on the desk.

TL;DR

Which desktop computer to get depends on the gamer’s needs and preferences. There are a lot of great options to choose from. Go for CyberPowerPC Infinity X109 for something pretty. HP Omen Obelisk is more powerful than any other PC. The Alienware Aurora R11 and Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 are fairly good all around. Finally, frugal gamers will appreciate the affordability of Dell G5.