Where to Play Blackjack in Santa Clarita?

Blackjack is one of the most well-known casino games, thanks to its distinct features. It is a high-paced game, which you can find in nearly all gambling establishments around the world. What’s more, the players’ luck will not regulate the outcome or result.

It depends on the playing strategy and style of a player. Are you currently residing in Santa Clarita and want to know the casinos around you? Well, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ve listed several gambling houses that offer almost every game like Blackjack.

The Hustler Casino

The Hustler Casino is only fifteen minutes away from the Los Angeles Airport, the South Bay, Long Beach, and Downtown Los Angeles. It is open 24/7 and seven days a week, which means you can quickly go there any time you want to play.

The casino has at least eighty tables, boosting your odds of winning. There are also countless hotels surrounding this establishment where you can rest and have some fun after playing. Take note that only twenty-one years old and above can enter the Hustler Casino.

If you’re looking to play Blackjack, this gambling house offers the game better than ever. The casino features a no-bust 21 version of the game. No-bust 21 allows players to have the perfect gaming experience.

By that, we mean that regardless of how you play the cards, your hands will never bust. With the establishment’s new Blackjack Bonus hands, players can pick up bonus money with every hand.

Other available games include:

Mississippi Stud Poker

Three Card Poker

Big O Poker

No Collection EZ Baccarat

Fortune Pai Gow Poker Progressive

Ultimate Texas Hold’Em Progressive

Jackpots

$40,000 Jackpot

Pai Gow Tiles

Hollywood Park Casino

The Hollywood Park Casino is also nearby the Los Angeles Airport. After months of no operation due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Hollywood Park Casino is happy to announce that outdoor gambling is now open. The gaming area will follow the safety protocols imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep customers and employees safe.

Gamblers can have fun and get exciting entertainment here as the gaming house has completed a significant restoration in 2016 that has shaped it into the leading entertainment and casino destination in Southern California. Playing here offers numerous advantages for gamblers—for example, no collection Baccarat.

Just like the Hustler Casino, the Hollywood Park Casino offers a no-bust 21 version of Blackjack. Other activities you can take part in include boxing programs, music concerts, and more.

The following are the available games offered by the casino:

7 Card Stud

Omaha Hi-Lo

Texas Hold’Em

2-Way Winner

Ultimate Texas Hold’Em

Pai Gow Tiles

3-Card Poker

Baccarat

Commerce Casino

The Commerce is home to the most casino card and table games in Southern California. The casino’s friendly staff will help every player, whether they’re new or seasoned. The Commerce is also home to great Poker, including Omaha Hi/Lo, 7-Card Stud, Texas Hold’em, and more.

This gambling house offers two Blackjack variations, namely, 21st Century Blackjack and 21st Century Blackjack Switch. The goal in the first one is to get as close to 21.5. You mustn’t go beyond this number.

All busted hands are a push if the dealer acquires a 7, 8, 9 of spades. For bigger payouts, bonus bets are added. For example, Perfect Pair and Buster Bet. On the other hand, the 21st Century Blackjack Switch goal is to get as close to 21. If you are a little shy to try the game for the first time, begin with a live blackjack dealer from the comfort of your home.

In this game, bettors are dealt with two hands, but the dealer only deals with one hand. Gamblers can change cards between their hands to form or make the best hand possible.

Other games you can enjoy here includes:

Pan 9

Casino War

Let It Ride

Crazy 4 Poker

Mississippi Stud

3-Card Poker

Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Pai Gow Tiles

Fortune Pai Gow Poker

Pai Gow Poker

EZ Baccarat

Diamond Jim’s Casino

Diamond Jim’s Casino is ninety minutes away from Central Los Angeles. It offers thrilling and entertaining card games like poker variations and Blackjack. What’s more, the establishment’s gambling floor has various areas for tournaments and cash games.

It has eighteen table games with five available for Blackjack “Vegas Style.” Other games include:

Fortune Pai Gow

Ultimate Texas Hold’Em

EZ Baccarat

Takeaway

Gambling is a passion for some and a pastime for others. If you think about gambling, places like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and California come to mind. Even though Califonia is in third place for the number of casinos in the country, there are no gaming houses in Santa Clarita. The good news is that there are nearby casinos that you can quickly go to that offers the best Blackjack, table, and card games ever.

Author Bio

Annalise Weathers is a content marketer at www.onlineunitedstatescasinos.com. With over a decade of experience in professional gambling, she provides an in-depth look at the gambling industry. In her free time, Annalise loves to hike.