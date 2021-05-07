7 Out of the Box Activities to Do When Bored!

It’s starting to get nice outside, and life is becoming repetitive. It is time to do something new. Read through to learn your new favorite activity.

Drive and See Where the Road Takes You

Sometimes the best way to figure out something to do is just to leave the house. The romanticism of the open road lives on through the epics of California and American culture. This still holds true today.

Antique shops, random sites, and other oddities are only accessible through driving. This is also a great activity to do if you are an amateur photographer or want to brush up on your landscape art skills.

Read a Book

I know what you are thinking with this heading, “Read a book? That isn’t out of the box!” Judging by our current counter-cultural landscape and constant streaming of video entertainment, ask yourself when’s the last time you sat down to read a book?

Books hold a lot of relevant life advice, and reading is a good skill to build for several reasons. Fiction, nonfiction, science fiction, whatever is your fancy. Books offer something for everyone.

Furthermore, going to buy a book at your local used bookstore, like The Open Bookstore, is a great way to spend an afternoon. Bookshelves are stacked with titles you never knew you wanted to read. An extra bonus is the looks your friends give you during visits when they see your full bookshelf.

Play a Game Online

Although the weather is improving, it is not always nice outside, nor is it always day; Therefore, you can’t always be outside.

Video games are becoming more and more popular. People of different ages are adapting gaming into their lifestyles for good reasons. Even for older individuals playing online games is usually easy and accessible. From the online casinos to multiplayer role-playing online video games, the online games world presents thousands upon thousands of opportunities.

Take a Hike

Santa Clarita has many hiking trails within a thirty-minute vicinity. From the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area to the Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon, there are many places to go to. Other popular parks around the Santa Clarita area are the Santa Clarita Woodlands Park, the Rocky Peak Park, the Michael D. Antonovich Regional Park, and of course, Central Park in the middle of town.

Hikes are a great recreational activity to do with your family; That includes the family dog. You’ll feel refreshed and more appreciative of nature once you conclude the hike.

A Day Trip to L.A.

There isn’t much to say about Los Angeles that hasn’t already been said. It’s a city that speaks for itself.

From shopping to art museums, LA has anything and everything you’d want to do. I’m not going to recommend touristy spots like Hollywood Boulevard or the Santa Monica Pier, although those are both fun places where random things will happen to you at. Disneyland and Universal Studios are great places to bring the family for a day.

Watch a Movie

Watching a movie is a great way to pass the time. Films are a great thing to watch with your family or with a large group of friends.

It is also important to support movie theatres. The movie industry has taken a big hit since the explosion of streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max. It doesn’t matter if you are watching a cult classic, hidden gem, foreign film, or Hollywood blockbuster, as long as you are helping them.

Conclusion

Hopefully, reading this article entertained you. Now go outside and do one of these activities.