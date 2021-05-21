California Casino Sells for $650 Million

The San Manuel Band of Missions is a Californian tribe looking to acquire the Palms Casino. The tribe recently paid $650 million for the Californian property. Although the purchase hasn’t been closed yet, it has offered a ray of sunshine for the casino, which has seen some dark times.

Red Rocks Resort, along with The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, broke the news. They stated that the deal will be closed as the year comes to an end. It will be the biggest gambling purchase to ever be made by Native-Indian tribes in the United States.

About the Tribe

The tribe manages the San Manuel Casino in California. It is an impressive property that has been operational for 35 years. The casino is going through expansion for its hotel and casino.

The popularity of Indian gaming in the United States has been increasing, and it is no surprise that the tribe would want to purchase another casino. In 2019, Indian gaming was worth about $35 billion. However, the pandemic saw the numbers drop. Learn more about it on the California casinos map at casinos.us.

Two hundred forty-five tribes currently operate in 29 states. Even though they have been evolving as the industry does, they have only recently set their casino sites in Las Vegas. In March, over 45,000 cars traveled from Southern California to Nevada every day. The high traffic is a great opportunity for investors.

In an interview, Lauren Vosloo, Chief Executive Officer of San Manuel, stated that the tribe was exploring options to diversify. It has been looking for such options for a while.

Getting a Californian event center seems like the perfect plan. When it finally opens, the tribe intends to maintain the name ‘Palms.’ However, it plans to change the clientele. Instead of the young, night-loving population, it will be targeting the same bread-and-butter gamblers it already attracts in California.

Not New to Vegas

The San Manuel Indian Tribe is not new to the Las Vegas market. It has been marketing sponsorships with the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) and Las Vegas Raiders (NFL). They donated about $9 million to UNLV. The tribe made other donations to Las Vegas Shade Tree Shelter and the Clark County Public Education Foundation. The flagship casino of the tribe is just 60 miles away from downtown Los Angeles.

The property is currently going through a $550 million renovation. The aim is to establish a luxurious resort with. The event center will have 3,000 seats, and the hotel will have 432 rooms. The renovation also focuses on creating non-gaming attractions and new restaurants.

Red Rocks Is Still Valuable

Even though the sale of this property did not reach the $1 billion invested in its redevelopment, it comes with a favorable provision in the sales agreement. As reported by the Las Vegas Sun, $28.5 million will be added to the buying price unless they complete the deal within 18 months.

Palms is one of the four Station properties that are still waiting to reopen. Even though Wall Street seems to have written Red Rocks Resorts, experts say it is still in the ‘buy’ category.

The Interests of the Tribes

The Florida Seminole tribe owns Hard Rock International. It acquired rights to the name ‘Hard Rock’ towards the end of 2020. Even though the tribe already has a hotel in Las Vegas, it hasn’t announced any casino plans.

The old Hard Rock reopened under the brand name of the Virgins Hotel. The Mohegan tribe of Connecticut operates this casino under the Mohegan Sun brand. It was the city’s first Native American gaming operator.

The Maloof family opened the Palms Casino in 2001. When it started, it was the best nightlife location in Las Vegas. It hosted reality TV shows and a variety of music videos. Red Rock bought it for $313 million in 2016. The casino was renovated to put emphasis on contemporary art. Unfortunately, it lost its initial buzz and remained closed since the onset of the pandemic. Its recent sale may be an opportunity to refocus and possibly regain its old charm.

A Road Full of Twists for the Casino

Palms Casino has been through a lot since it was founded. In 2016, the casino was acquired by Red Rock Resorts at $321.5 million. In a seemingly over-ambitious plan to improve it, the company conducted renovations worth over $600 million. The goal was to restore it to its initial glory. In the early 2000s, it was crowding with celebrities.

For almost ten years, the casino generated a lot of buzz. It had plenty of lounges and nightclubs, with Playboy Club being the most popular one. There were plenty of lucrative restaurants, and the place was always a party location. MTV Video Music Awards, The Real World, and other high-end events were filmed at the Palms.

The shine of the resort started wearing off after The Cosmopolitan was opened. Its off-strip location also worked to its disadvantage.

When Stations Casino purchased the casino, a renovation of nearly a billion dollars was performed. The extravagant figure was a shock to many, considering that it isn’t a very big resort. The makeover started unrolling in 2018. It featured a $100,000 a night suite, Bobby Flay restaurant, and other posh amenities.

With the billion-dollar price tag came the title of ‘most costly music residency in history.’ The property’s nightclub, Kaos, was unfortunately closed within a few months. It had scandals that attracted plenty of legal expenses.

The Effects of COVID

The pandemic struck when least expected. It hit the casino so hard that it remained closed after its competitors reopened. Although Palms remains closed, it continues to be well-maintained. It is still an attractive destination for guests.

The recent sale of the property may be the fresh start it has needed for a long time. It may help attract a new audience. Instead of overly expensive amenities, the locals are interested in approachable, mid-range amenities. The city has evolved, and it would be great for the Palms to evolve with it.